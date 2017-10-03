Skeletal Remains Found in Search For Natalee Holloway’s Body Do Not Belong to Her

Human bone fragments found in Aruba that were suspected to be those of Natalee Holloway do not belong to the dead American teenager.

Dr. Jason Kolowski, a forensic scientist leading the testing and interpretation of the results, told Oxygen Monday that tests on the fragments came back negative. The fragments did not belong to Natalee, whose body has never been found.

The network followed Natalee’s father Dave Holloway’s search for answers in its recently completed six-part true-crime series The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway.

Not only were the fragments not hers, all but one piece was not even human.

“Out of four individual bone samples only one was found to be human,” Kolowski said. “The mitochondrial DNA bone sample was not a match to [mother] Beth Holloway, and so it was ruled out as being Natalee Holloway.”

The identity of the person is still unknown according to Kolowski, as well as if the person was male or female.

“We don’t know how old that person is,” he continued. “We don’t know how long that person has been dead.”

The forensic scientist had previously told Oxygen that the remains were “human, and they are of Caucasian, European descent.”

The statements by the pathologist conflicted with an assertion by the prosecutor’s office in Aruba that no human remains were located at a site where Holloway and his private investigator, T.J. Ward, directed authorities in early 2017.

Natalee disappeared in 2005 and was last seen with Joran van der Sloot. An investigation led by Ward led to a man saying he was paid $1,500 to dig up Natalee’s remains in 2010 and have them cremated along with the remains of a dog.

The man’s ever-changing explanation of what happened to the teenager’s remains led Aruban Police Chief Dolfi Richardson to say on the series, “What he was saying was not possible. And then he changes his story, ‘No, no, I wasn’t there.’ I mean, there were so many holes we could shoot in his story that we knew that he was not really a credible witness.”