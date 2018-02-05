Violent Sibling Rivalry? N.Y. Sisters Arrested After Alleged Fight Involving Knife, Frying Pan

Police in Syracuse, New York, responded to the scene of a fight Saturday afternoon between two sisters — in which a frying pan and a knife were allegedly used as weapons — that left one sister with a stab wound to her torso, PEOPLE confirms.

A statement from the Syracuse Police Department confirms the arrests of Nathalie Pizarro, 18, and her 28-year-old sister, Jerryka Pizarro-Lopez, on assault and criminal possession of a weapon charges.

Pizarro-Lopez was additionally charged with criminal obstruction of breathing.

Officers arrived shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday to find Pizarro-Lopez “suffering from a stab wound to the left side of her torso” that does not appear to be life threatening.

Pizarro-Lopez allegedly told police she got into a physical fight with Pizarro inside her home, according to the statement.

During the fight, Pizarro-Lopez allegedly said her sister struck her in the head with a frying pan.

Pizarro also allegedly “stabbed her [sister] with a kitchen knife,” the statement reads.

Officers spoke with Pizarro, who allegedly told them her sisters choked her, and she had difficulty breathing.

She, too, claims she was struck in the head with a frying pan, according to the statement.

Both women were transported to nearby hospitals.

Pizarro-Lopez is in jail without bail while her sister remains under a physician’s care.

Neither woman has entered a plea to the charges against them.

Court records do not indicate if the defendants have retained legal counsel who could comment on their behalf.