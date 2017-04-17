Netflix Spotlights a Young Nun’s Mysterious Cold-Case Killing in New True Crime Docuseries

Sister Catherine “Cathy” Cesnik, a 26-year-old nun and teacher in Baltimore, vanished in 1969. Her body was found about two months later, but her death has never been solved.

How did she die? And why?

Cesnik’s story is now getting the Netflix true crime treatment, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Following Making a Murderer and a documentary on the Amanda Knox case, the streaming service is releasing The Keepers, a Netflix original seven-part docuseries examining Cesnik’s life, the lives of the many people she touched and the broader web of hidden stories and lies in Baltimore that may be connected to her death.

PEOPLE is debuting the teaser poster for the series, which Netflix described as “about the unsolved murder of a nun and the horrific secrets and pain that linger nearly five decades after her death.”

The network is staying mum about further details — for now.

But PEOPLE will premiere The Keepers‘ full trailer, as well as an interview with documentarian Ryan White, who helmed the series, on Wednesday.

The Keepers will be released in full on May 19 on Netflix.