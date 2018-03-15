Slain Ohio College Student's Boyfriend Says They Planned to Marry: 'We Were Looking at Rings'

The boyfriend of Sierah Joughin, the 20-year-old Ohio woman found dead and hogtied in a cornfield after going for a bike ride in 2016, gave emotional testimony during the trial of the suspected killer — and later said he and Joughin were planning to marry at the time of her death.

“Right before all this we were talking about plans on getting married. We were looking at rings and was making subtle hints at things,” Kolasinski told ABC13.

The couple dated for seven years, and Kolasinski was the last person to see Joughin before she went missing.

Joughin, a student at the University of Toledo, was reported missing in Lyons by her family on July 19, 2016, after she didn’t return from a bike ride with Kolasinski, who was riding a motorcycle but who turned back during their trip.

Her remains were discovered on July 22, three days after she was reported missing and hours after police arrested James Worley, then 57, of Delta, who is on trial for murder.

During his testimony Monday, Kolasinki recounted for jurors the last time he saw Joughin, the Toledo Blade reports.

“I gave her a kiss and said ‘bye,'” he testified about the moment they parted, the Blade reports.

Disturbing Internet Searches

Worley faces multiple charges including two counts of murder, kidnapping, felonious assault and gross abuse of a corpse, according to Fulton County court officials.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On Wednesday, jurors heard how on June 24, 2016, weeks before Joughin was allegedly kidnapped, Worley had allegedly searched on pornographic websites for “hogtyed + teen,” Toledo Police Detective David Morfor testified, the Blade reports.

Worley allegedly used the pseudonym “Jim” while searching for pornographic videos, Morfor said. The words “rape,” “hitchhiker,” “helpless” and “gag” appeared in search terms and videos watched by Worley, according to the Blade.

A longtime friend of Worley’s also testified that he and Worley would sometimes watch pornography together and said he and Worley had talked about building a pornography studio, the newspaper reports.

James Worley

Joughin’s body was found in a shallow grave in a cornfield, hogtied with her wrists handcuffed behind her back and bound at the ankles with rope, according to an autopsy report obtained by PEOPLE.

She was not sexually assaulted.

She choked to death on a “large plastic gag” and died over a period of minutes after the gag, which obstructed her breathing, was placed into her mouth, according the report.

During a search of Worley’s property in 2016, authorities allegedly discovered a secret “room” that had bloody walls, a bloody freezer and restraints, “for holding humans against their will,” according to police documents obtained by PEOPLE. Zip tie restraints, a ski mask and Mace were found in Worley’s truck, police allege, further stating that plastic sheeting, ropes, chains and a meat hook were also found on his property, among many other items.

Sheila Vaculik, Joughin’s mother, said in a previous interview with PEOPLE that she knew something was wrong the first time Joughin didn’t answer her phone.

“In my heart I know that God had taken Sierah [and] that whatever [the suspect] may have done to her body, he did not do to her [soul],” Vaculik said.

Worley has a history of abducting women: In 1990, he pleaded guilty to attacking and abducting a woman who was riding a bike, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. He was released on parole in 1993.

During their investigation, police feared Worley was a serial offender. Authorities searched Worley’s property for additional remains but did not turn up any.

Trial continues Thursday afternoon.

Worley’s attorney, Mark Berling, could not be reached for comment. Worley remains behind bars. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.