Man and Woman Critical After N.Y.C. Shooting that May Have Left Man With Self-Inflicted Wound

Two people are in critical condition after a Wednesday morning shooting in New York City, PEOPLE confirms.

Police are looking into the incident that occurred at around 8 a.m. in lower Manhattan, a New York Police Department spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

A police source tells PEOPLE the shooting was “an isolated domestic incident” unrelated to Tuesday’s terror attack.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unclear, but an alert on Twitter reads: “2 people shot near cooper union in @NYPD9pct Woman with life threatening wound to abdomen. Man may have self inflicted wound.”

West block of Cooper Union. Heard gunshots on the way to work. Two bodies strewn across the concrete taken to the hospital moments later. pic.twitter.com/ZWsfGAfA29 — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) November 1, 2017

Another user uploaded a Twitter photo of the hectic scene, showing officers, firefighters and an ambulance at the location.

“West block of Cooper Union. Heard gunshots on the way to work. Two bodies strewn across the concrete taken to the hospital moments later.”

This story is developing.