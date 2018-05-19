One Dead in Shooting Outside Georgia High School Graduation Hours After Texas School Massacre

One person has died in a shooting that occurred outside of a Georgia high school in Jonesboro, just south of Atlanta.

The shooting happened near Mount Zion High School at the Clayton County Performing Arts Center, according to multiple local reports.

Clayton County Schools Safety Chief Thomas Trawick confirmed to news outlet WRAL that shots were fired in the school parking lot after an argument between people who had attended a graduation ceremony for the Perry Learning Center, which prepares students for careers as an alternative to traditional high schools.

Mount Zion High School provided overflow parking for people attending the ceremony.

Trawick did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

A Clayton County Police said “one person is now confirmed deceased,” according to the Associated Press.

Authorities told local news outlet WFAA that a 21-year-old female was taken to Atlanta Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the leg, while another victim was taken to Piedmont Henry Hospital.

Another woman, who was reportedly pregnant, was not shot but was hurt when she was pushed during the incident.

A woman in her 40s was pronounced dead at Southern Regional after being shot three times in the chest, according to officials who spoke with WFAA.

The Mt. Zion High School shooting occurred on the same day 10 people, including students, were killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced at a Friday press conference that 10 people were also injured in the attack. According to multiple local media reports, nine students and one teacher were killed.

The suspect in the shooting has been identified as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, according to a news release from the Galveston County Sheriff. Abbott said the suspect allegedly used a shotgun and a .38 revolver, which were owned legally by his father. It is unclear how the suspect obtained the guns.

Authorities have found explosive devices found in the school and the surrounding area, including a Molotov cocktail, believed to have been made by the suspect.