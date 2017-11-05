Multiple Fatalities Reported After Shooter Opens Fire at Texas Church

A shooter opened fire at a church in Texas on Sunday, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office confirms to PEOPLE.

A solo gunman started shooting inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. told NBC News. Gamez said the shooter was “down” and that there were multiple fatalities and multiple wounded, though he did not specify how many were injured or killed.

KENS reports Sheriff Joe Tackitt also said there were “multiple casualties and fatalities.” One witness told the outlet that one victim was allegedly a 2-year-old child.

#BREAKING Shooting at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. pic.twitter.com/FclGfvwOx9 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) November 5, 2017

Police tell me shooter is dead and there is no more active threat pic.twitter.com/1QPX8uQtpY — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) November 5, 2017

KSAT reports that two Airlife helicopters are also at the scene. According to ABC News, at least six victims have been hospitalized.

Business owner Dana Fletcher told CBS News she saw many sheriff’s vehicles and ambulances racing down the road and people being airlifted from the scene.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said, “Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon.”

Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon. https://t.co/KMCRmOPkiM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 5, 2017

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.