Shooter Dressed as Santa Claus Injures Four at Texas Halloween Party

A man dressed as Santa Claus is accused of opening fire at a Halloween party in Austin, Texas.

Police Detective Lee Knouse said during a press briefing that four people were injured in the shooting at a home at approximately 6:15 a.m. Sunday.

As police were on their way to the scene they received a call saying the suspect was at a second location “making contact.” No violence was reported at the second location.

The suspect was eventually arrested without further incident.

Knouse said the victims knew the suspect and the shooting was not a random act of violence. They are trying to determine if the suspect — who they believe acted alone — was invited to the party.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, three people were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with gunshot wounds, KXAN reports. A man in his twenties and a woman in her thirties were taken to the hospital with critical injuries, while another woman in her thirties had serious injuries. Police said none of the victims injuries appear to be life-threatening at this time.

A fourth victim refused medical treatment at the scene.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.