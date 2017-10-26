Sherri Papini’s Husband Is ‘Hopeful’ That Sketches of Alleged Kidnappers Will Now ‘Expedite’ Their Capture

Sherri Papini‘s alleged abductors have yet to be captured, but her family is now more optimistic about their arrest after the FBI released sketches of two women described by the California mom who was allegedly kidnapped last November.

Papini’s husband, Keith, released a statement to the Los Angeles Times on Thursday, expressing his family’s increased hope that those allegedly responsible will be brought to justice.

“We want to express our immense gratitude to all of the many people who have publicly and privately supported us over the last year. Your well-wishes have helped beyond measure. We are hopeful that the release of additional information by law enforcement will expedite the capture of Sherri’s abductors,” Keith said.

“This has been an extraordinarily difficult time for our entire family. We ask that the media please respect our need for privacy as Sherri continues to heal and we work towards putting our lives back together.”

Papini, 35, was allegedly kidnapped on Nov. 2, 2016, while jogging near her Redding home and found 22 days later along the side of a rural road on Thanksgiving Day. Neighbors had seen Papini running around 11 a.m., but there were no other witnesses. Keith said he came home and discovered his wife missing. He later found her phone with earbuds still attached and strands of blond hair near a local jogging trail.

Hours after Papini was last seen, Keith made a panicked 911 call to report her missing. The call was recently released by Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. In the call, Keith tells the 911 operator that he returned home after work to find that his kids and wife were not there. Though he assumed Papini may have gone for a walk, he called the children’s daycare and found out they were not picked up by Papini as planned.

“She is my wife, and I know everything about her,” Keith told PEOPLE a little over a week after her disappearance. “I know that my wife would never leave me and never in a million years leave our kids.”

A week after Sherri vanished, Keith volunteered to take a polygraph test, which he passed. Investigators confirmed in the release where Keith was the day Papini disappeared and said there was no physical evidence to suggest his involvement.

Sometime after her alleged abduction, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said an FBI sketch artist met with Papini and created a sketch of each female suspect, one described by Papini as in her 20s or 30s and another as being between 40 and 50. “It has taken time for Sherri to recover to a point to be able to provide accurate details to the sketch artist,” a sheriff’s office press release obtained by PEOPLE stated.

The mother of two also described the suspects’ vehicle as a dark-colored SUV with a large rear side window. “Sherri continues to look at photographs of various makes and models of SUVs in an effort to provide a more detailed description,” the release said.

Police confirmed to PEOPLE on Thursday that Papini had both male and female DNA on her when she was found. “The male DNA was compiled from the clothing Sherri was found wearing,” Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Brian Jackson told PEOPLE. Jackson says the female DNA sample was taken from Papini’s body at the hospital.

The DNA from Sherri’s husband, Keith, was not among the two profiles, authorities said.