California Mom Who Said She Was Abducted on Jog Was Previously Reported to Police by Family: Report

Sherri Papini — the California mom who mysteriously vanished in November before reappearing several weeks later after an alleged abduction — was previously reported to law enforcement by her family, according to documents that were newly obtained by the Sacramento Bee.

Papini’s mother, Loretta Graeff, alleged to authorities more than 13 years ago that Papini “had been harming herself and blaming the injuries on her,” the Bee reports, citing a December 2003 incident report from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office in California.

It’s unclear if investigators found evidence Papini had hurt herself, according to the report cited by the paper. The report itself contains only two sentences. The Bee describes Graeff as “ask[ing] for help with her daughter” when she called the sheriff’s office in 2003.

“Asked what happened, Shasta County sheriff’s Lt. Pat Kropholler said in an email that a deputy spoke with Graeff back in 2003 and gave her advice,” the Bee reports.

Papini’s sister also once called law enforcement about her, according to the Bee.

“In 2000, her sister, Sheila Koester, alleged her back door had been kicked in and she believed Papini was the suspect,” the paper reports.

However, “the reports provide no details about arrests,” according to the Bee. The sheriff’s office did not confirm to the paper if Papini had ever been charged in connection with her sister’s allegation.

PEOPLE has requested copies of the documents obtained by the Bee but did not immediately receive them from authorities.

Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko declined to comment to PEOPLE on the Bee‘s reporting, and he said the kidnapping investigation remains open. Multiple calls to the Papini family on Thursday were not immediately returned.

However, according to the Bee, Papini’s sister asked the paper to send her a copy of one of the incident reports to verify herself that it was real. She did not respond to future requests from the news outlet after she was sent the documents, the Bee reports.

Investigators have not made any arrests in the case, and no motive for a possible abduction has been been disclosed.

Sheriff Bosenko has told PEOPLE that authorities have no reason “not to believe” Papini.

Her disappearance in the fall sparked national headlines, as her husband pleaded for assistance in finding her. She has told investigators she was snatched at gunpoint during a morning jog on Nov. 2 near her home in Redding, California, by two Hispanic women.

She described one of the women as having long curly hair, thin eyebrows and pierced ears; and the other as older, with straight black hair and gray and thick eyebrows. Both women allegedly spoke Spanish the majority of the time, Papini said.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Her husband, Keith, said in a previous statement to PEOPLE that during her 22 days of alleged captivity, the women beat and branded Sherri — breaking her nose and chopping off her long blond hair.

She was found early Thanksgiving morning on a roadside about 150 miles from her home, looking “panicked and frightened,” according to a 911 caller.

The newly obtained incident reports are not the first claims made about Sherri’s character: In 2003, someone using her maiden name and claiming to be from her hometown wrote a bizarre and racist post on a white supremacist website detailing how they got into physical fights with Latinos during high school.

Her father told PEOPLE in December that she didn’t write the letter and it was the work of “some punks.”

• Reporting by CHRISTINE PELISEK