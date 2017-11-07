New Video Shows Sherri Papini Minutes Before Being Found Following Her Mysterious Abduction

Minutes before she was found on the side of the road early on Thanksgiving morning last year, California mom-of-two Sherri Papini was seen running to a church and then back toward the interstate, according to newly released surveillance video.

The black-and-white footage — sent to reporters on Tuesday by Shasta County, California, investigators — shows Papini near a Jehovah’s Witness church in Woodland, California, about 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2016.

According to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Papini was seen on a surveillance camera running toward the church before she turned around and ran south toward Interstate 5, where she was found by a passing motorist at an on-ramp at 4:22 a.m.

She had been missing for 22 days, having vanished while jogging near her home in Redding, California, about 150 miles north.

She said she’d been abducted at gunpoint and held captive by two armed Hispanic females who spoke Spanish the majority of the time. Then, though it remains unclear why, she was apparently released.

When she reappeared, her body was emaciated, shackled, bruised and branded. She weighed just 87 lbs.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that detectives canvassing the area located the video surveillance of Papini the same day she was was found.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the video’s release this week.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Papini’s disappearance sparked a massive manhunt and a $50,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts — as well as many theories about what happened to the now 35-year-old mother.

When she was discovered again, Papini was bound at the waist by a chain to which her left wrist was also tethered with a zip tie. Hose clamps were fixed to each of her ankles — though not binding them together — in what the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office later described as “pain compliance restraints.”

Papini’s husband, Keith, said she was covered in bruises — ranging from yellow to black — because of repeated beatings. The bridge of her nose was broken and her long blonde hair was chopped off. She’d been branded on the back of her right shoulder.

The strange turn of events baffled law enforcement and transfixed armchair crime-watchers who accused Papini of fabricating the abduction. But authorities have repeatedly maintained they have no reason to disbelieve her account.

One year later, the case still remains unsolved, even though investigators have received more than 600 tips and served more than 20 search warrants.

• PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: 35 Real Cases That Inspired the Show Law & Order is on sale now.

Last month, as the one-year anniversary approached of Papini vanishing, investigators released several previously undisclosed details about what they have learned while probing her disappearance and searching for those responsible.

Among the new information were suspect sketches and DNA evidence.

In a statement following these developments, Papini’s husband said, “We want to express our immense gratitude to all of the many people who have publicly and privately supported us over the last year. Your well-wishes have helped beyond measure.

“We are hopeful that the release of additional information by law enforcement will expedite the capture of Sherri’s abductors.”

“This has been an extraordinarily difficult time for our entire family,” he continued. “We ask that the media please respect our need for privacy as Sherri continues to heal and we work towards putting our lives back together.”