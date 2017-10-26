PEOPLE Explains: The Mysterious Unsolved Abduction – and Return – of California Mom Sherri Papini

A California mother mysteriously vanished near her Redding home last year — and 22 days later turned up just as mysteriously on the side of the road. A year later, answers on Sherri Papini’s alleged abduction remain elusive, and investigators are still trying to determine what happened. Here are six things to know about the case.

1. Sherri Papini Vanished During A Morning Jog

Last year, Sherri Papini was a typical 34-year-old mom of two young children with her husband, Keith. On November 2, however, she went for a run — and didn’t come home. Neighbors told police that they saw her running down the street around 11 a.m., but there were no other witnesses.

2. In a 911 Call, Her Husband Said He was “Freaking Out”

Hours after Papini was last seen, her husband made a panicked 911 call to report her missing. The call was recently released by Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

In the call, Keith tells the 911 operator that he returned home after work to find that his kids and wife were not there. Though he assumed Papini may have gone for a walk, he called the children’s day care and found out they were not picked up by Papini as planned.

Keith tells the operator that he used the Find My Phone app to track Papini’s phone, which he found at the end of their street.

“I found her phone. It’s got, like, hair ripped out of it, like in the headphones, so I’m totally freaking out thinking somebody, like, grabbed her,” he says.

3. She Was Found 22 Days After She Went Missing on the Side of a Rural Road — With Visible Signs of Trauma

More than three weeks after she disappeared, Papini was found on Thanksgiving morning when she was spotted on the side of a road 150 miles from her home in rural Yolo County. Police officials said she had been beaten, branded and chained, her long blonde hair chopped off.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Keith Papini said that she had been thrown from a vehicle with a chain around her waist – which was also attached to her wrists – and a bag over her head.

On Wednesday, authorities revealed that she had not been sexually assaulted.

Authorities also revealed that Papini had DNA from two people on her: one male and one female. The DNA from Sherri’s husband, Keith, was not among the two profiles, authorities said.

4. Papini Said She Was Kidnapped by Two Hispanic Women

When she was found three weeks later, Papini told police she was abducted at gunpoint and held captive by two armed Hispanic females who spoke Spanish the majority of the time. She also stated that the suspects “made efforts to conceal their identities with face coverings.”

The FBI released sketches Wednesday of two women described by the California mom as her alleged abductors.

“It has taken time for Sherri to recover to a point to be able to provide accurate details to the sketch artist,” a sheriff’s office press release obtained by PEOPLE states.

Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Brian Jackson told PEOPLE that Papini and a male acquaintance from Michigan were involved in a “online/texting relationship.” Jackson would not specify whether or not it was romantic, but said the two never met up and that possible involvement by the Michigan man has been “ruled out.”

5. The Family Has Not Spoken Out About the Incident in Almost a Year

Immediately after Papini was found, Keith Papini issued a statement and asked for privacy.

We are a very private family [who] do not use social media outlets prior to this grotesque tragedy,” he wrote in the statement. “My love for my wife took [precedence], and it was clear we had to be exposed in ways we never would have been comfortable with. So please have a heart and understand why we have asked for our privacy.”

The couple has not spoken out since.

6. Police Say They Believe Papini’s Account

Sgt. Jackson says he believes Papini was abducted, and that her story is true.

“I was one of the interviewers initially and we are moving forward,” he says. “There is no information that would indicate that it is not true. We are working on trying to solidify information and that is why we are working on the sketches with the FBI, and hopefully somebody will be able to recognize the females in those and provide us with concrete information so we can move forward and get some people in custody.”