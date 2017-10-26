Sherri Papini’s Husband Says He’s ‘Totally Freaking Out’ in Newly-Released 911 Call Reporting Her Disappearance

Nearly a year after California mom Sherri Papini went missing, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has released the 911 call of her husband Keith reporting her disappearance.

Papini, now 35, was allegedly kidnapped last Nov. 2 while jogging near her Redding, California, home and found 22 days later — on Thanksgiving Day — along the side of a rural road. The mysterious case captivated the nation and spawned numerous theories about what happened.

In the call, Keith tells the 911 operator that he returned home after work to find that his kids and wife were not there. Though he assumed Papini may have gone for a walk, he called the children’s day care and found out they were not picked up by Papini as planned.

Keith tells the operator that he used the Find My Phone app to track Papini’s phone, which he found at the end of their street.

“I found her phone. It’s got, like, hair ripped out of it, like in the headphones, so I’m totally freaking out thinking somebody, like, grabbed her,” he says.

He says that the last time he heard from Papini was at 10:47 a.m. asking if he was coming home from lunch, and that the kids were supposed to be picked up around 4:45 p.m.

Keith says he immediately feared something bad had happened.

“I’m at the end of the driveway, where, uh, I’m at the … Old Oregon Trail and Sunrise, where they meet, ’cause that’s right where I found her phone on the ground,” he says. “[Unintelligible] telling me that something happened to her, is the way I’m looking at it. There’s like hair in the headphones. Like it got ripped off, like they grabbed…”

He later adds, “We live down kind of a sketchy street, so I definitely — I don’t know if I’m allowed to knock on everybody’s door but I will if I’m allowed to do that.”

The operator instructs Keith to make sure his children were picked up and to return to his home in case Papini had returned. She advised that police would be in contact soon.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Papini vanished while out for a jog on Nov. 2. Neighbors said they had seen her running around 11 a.m., but there were no other witnesses.

When she was found three weeks later, Papini told police she was abducted at gunpoint and held captive by two armed Hispanic females who spoke Spanish the majority of the time. She also stated that the suspects “made efforts to conceal their identities with face coverings.”

The FBI released sketches Wednesday of two women described by the California mom as her alleged abductors.

“It has taken time for Sherri to recover to a point to be able to provide accurate details to the sketch artist,” a sheriff’s office press release obtained by PEOPLE states.

RELATED VIDEO: Authorities Release Suspect Sketches in Alleged Sherri Papini Abduction and Reveal She Was Not Sexually Assaulted

The younger woman in the sketch is described as being 5 feet 5 inches, with a medium build with coarse, curly dark hair, thin eyebrows and pierced ears. The second suspect is approximately 5 feet 7 inches, and has straight black hair with some gray in it and thick eyebrows.

Papini also described the suspects’ vehicle as a dark colored SUV with a large rear side window.

“Sherri continues to look at photographs of various makes and models of SUVs in an effort to provide a more detailed description,” the press release states.

The FBI is also offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to their identification.

If you recognize these two individuals or have any other information regarding Sherri Papini’s whereabouts during this time, please contact the Sacramento Office of the FBI at (916) 746-7000 (press 1 to file a report) or tips.fbi.gov.