Slain Texas Girl, 13, Was Allegedly Kidnapped for Ransom and Killed Over Family Friend’s Drug Feud

Police said the missing 13-year-old Texas girl whose body was found in a Dallas home Sunday was kidnapped for ransom and killed over an alleged drug theft involving the boyfriend of one of the teen’s family members.

Shavon Randle was found dead Sunday morning, four days after she was reported missing. Now, police allege two men, Darius Fields and Devontae Owens, may have kidnapped the girl in retaliation for an alleged drug theft, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by NBC.

Ledoris Randle, one of the teen’s relatives, told police that her boyfriend, Kendall Perkins, allegedly admitted to stealing narcotics from the men at a Lancaster motel, according to the affidavit. Ledoris added that she received a phone call from a private number later, with a man telling her he had Shavon.

“The suspects told her, ‘give us our s— back or we are going to kill [Shavon],” the affidavit alleges.

Police arrested Owens and Laquon Wilkerson over the weekend in connection with the death and alleged kidnapping, officials announced in a statement on Facebook. They have since taken Fields and Laporshya Polley into custody as well in connection to the case, jail records show.

Officials were initially looking for Michael Titus in connection with the case, but have since announced that he was found dead in the Dallas home along with Shavon.

Owens has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and is being held on $500,000 bail and Wilkerson is being held on $1 million bail on one count of aggravated kidnapping for ransom, jail records show. Both men are being held at Dallas County Jail.

Fields and Polley are being held at Irving City Jail. Fields faces drug and weapon charges and is being held on $100,500 bail, records show. Polley is facing drug charges and one count of tampering with evidence. Her bail is set at $600,000.

Polley was arrested after police allegedly found her attempting to flush marijuana down the toilet at a motel she stayed in with Fields, according to the affidavit.

It was not immediately clear if any of the suspects had entered pleas or retained attorneys.

Shavon was last seen Wednesday morning, and police issued an AMBER Alert for the child that evening, according to a statement on the city of Lancaster’s Facebook page. Police indicated that the girl was possibly in grave or immediate danger, NBC reports.

Shavon’s aunt, Jessie, questioned why the suspects would want to kidnap Shavon, according to NBC.

“I don’t see why anyone would take her,” Jessie told NBC. “She’s just bubbly. A lot of joy.”