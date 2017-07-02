Missing Texas Teen Found Dead After Abductor Threatened Family: If You Call 911 ‘We’ll Harm Her’

The remains of a missing 13-year-old Texas girl who went missing last week were found in a Dallas home Sunday morning, ending a four-day search for the teen, police said.

Authorities announced the discovery in a Sunday press conference, revealing that Shavon Randle’s body was found in the home along with that of an unidentified man.

“We didn’t have the positive result we were looking for,” Dallas FBI agent Eric Jackson said during the press conference.

Randle was last seen Wednesday morning, and police issued an AMBER Alert for the child that evening, according to a statement on the city of Lancaster’s Facebook page. Police indicated that the girl may be in grave or immediate danger, NBC reports.

Lancaster PD is seeking 4 people of interest in the investigation of missing child Shavon Randle. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) w/tips. pic.twitter.com/L3tzrIHneT — City of Lancaster (@Lancaster_TX) June 30, 2017

Lancaster police told the station that the suspect who took Randle later called a member of the girl’s family, urging them not to call 911.

“They confirmed that they knew who the victim was and they said, ‘Well, we have her,’ ” Detective Joseph Brickett said. “Then they called back later on the victim’s cell phone and said, If you call law enforcement, then we’ll harm her.’ ”

Police arrested Devontae Owens and Laquon Wilkerson over the weekend in connection with the death and kidnapping, officials announced in a statement on Facebook. Officials are searching for Michael Titus in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, Laporshya Polley, 25, and 26-year-old Darius Fields are said to be speaking with investigators about the abduction, NBC reports.

The child’s family struggled to come to terms with the abduction as police searched for the little girl.

“It’s hard when we don’t have the answers,” Randle’s aunt, Laura Roberts, told NBC. “There’s the ‘why,’ there’s the ‘how.’ There are so many questions that are unanswered.”

Another aunt, Jessie Randle, questioned why the suspect would kidnap Randle.

“I don’t see why anyone would take her,” Jessie told NBC. “She’s just bubbly. A lot of joy.”