Former Shark Tank Contestant's Body Pulled from the River with a Gunshot to the Head: Reports

Police are reportedly investigating the death of a Pennsylvania entrepreneur and former Shark Tank contestant whose body was found in the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia last week.

A white male in his 50s was pulled from the water near Walnut Street on Thursday after suffering a gunshot wound to the forehead, a Philadelphia police spokesman confirms to PEOPLE.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesman says, noting that police are investigating the death “from all angles.” It was unclear if the manner of death (homicide, suicide, etc.) has been determined.

Police could not confirm the name or exact age of the man, and a call to the medical examiner’s office was not immediately returned. However, multiple local news reports have identified the deceased as 58-year-old Philip Reitnour, who appeared in an episode of ABC’s Shark Tank three years ago.

At the time of his death, Reitnour was $3 million in debt and was being sued, according to local TV station WPVI, citing court records.

Reitnour appeared on Shark Tank in October 2014 to present his app EmergenSee, which describes itself as transforming smartphones into security systems, allowing users to broadcast audio, video and their location to others.

Reitnour didn’t receive any funding for the mobile app during his appearance, but he told the Philadelphia Business Journal afterward that he didn’t go on the reality show for money or a deal.

Instead, he said, he was “going out to look for exposure.”

At the time, the Shark Tank investors appeared concerned that Reitnour had poured millions of his own funds into the app and that he was outsourcing the product’s tech development, the Journal reports. They were also skeptical about the business model, which was based on a monthly user fee.

Reitnour, a father of four, lost his wife, Kathleen, in 2005 after a five-year battle with breast cancer, according to her obituary.