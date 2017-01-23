Sex Offender Arrested After Woman’s Headless Body Is Discovered at N.Y.C. Garbage Station

New York City police have arrested a 40-year-old sex offender in connection with the discovery of a dead woman’s body parts at a waste station in the Bronx, PEOPLE confirms.

Somorie Moses was taken into custody early Sunday morning on concealment of a human corpse and tampering with evidence charges, according to a police spokesman.

Moses was arrested at his Brooklyn home, where police allegedly found a woman’s head inside his freezer — along with a pair of hands and feet.

Authorities say a woman’s headless torso and a footless leg were discovered by a sanitation worker at the Metropolitan Transfer Station in the Bronx’s Hunts Point neighborhood on Jan. 17.

Investigators began combing through the rest of the garbage at the Metropolitan transfer station and eventually unearthed two arms — both missing hands, the police spokesman says. Additional body parts were found at a waste transfer station in Kearny, New Jersey, which had received some of the trash from the Hunts Point facility.

But police say they do not yet know if the remains allegedly found in Moses’ home are from the same woman found in the Bronx, and they are trying to establish a connection between the remains found in the Bronx station and in New Jersey.

“It’s disturbing,” a neighbor told the New York Daily News of the allegations against Moses. “I think someone who could do that doesn’t have a heart.”

The slain woman’s identity has not been released. An autopsy is underway on her remains, and the police spokesman says Moses could face additional criminal charges depending on how the victim died.

Moses is being held without bail and it was unclear Monday if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf. He has not entered a plea to his charges.

He was identified using cell phone records and surveillance footage from the transfer station, the police spokesman tells PEOPLE.

The spokesman said detectives are still trying to determine how the woman’s body parts ended up at the garbage station.

According to records, Moses is a registered Level 2 sex offender: In 2006, he was convicted of promoting the prostitution of an underage girl and served nearly three years in prison.

He was also arrested for weapons possession in 2003, for a non-fatal shooting incident, but that charge was eventually dropped.