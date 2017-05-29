S.C. Serial Killer’s Surviving Victim Gets $25,000 Reward for His Arrest: Reports

Kala Brown, the 31-year-old woman who was “chained like a dog” and held captive in a storage container last year by an admitted serial killer in South Carolina, will reportedly get reward money for helping put him behind bars.

On Friday — the same day Todd Kohlpepp, her captor, pleaded guilty to seven murders — authorities confirmed that Brown will receive $25,000, WLTX reports.

According to WLTX, the reward was in connection with the long-unsolved homicides of four people at a motorcycle shop in 2003, which Brown helped crack as Kohlhepp confessed to the killings following his arrest and Brown’s release. (The sheriff’s office in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, did not immediately return messages seeking comment.)

After she was found in November on Kohlpepp’s approximately 100-acre property in Woodruff, South Carolina, Brown also pointed investigators to the body of her boyfriend, 32-year-old Charlie Carver, and two other victims buried on Kohlhepp’s land, according to the Spartanburg Herald-Journal and local TV station WSPA.

Carver had vanished with Brown on Aug. 31. She was found on Nov. 3, and Kohlhepp, 46, was taken into custody soon after.

On Friday, Kohlpepp agreed to a plea deal that gave him seven consecutive life sentences with no possibility of parole but spared him the death penalty, according to Spartanburg County prosecutors.

Kohlhepp agreed not to appeal. In exchange he pleaded guilty to the murders stretching back to the quadruple homicide in 2003.

In addition to Carver, his victims are Johnny and Meagan Coxie, Beverly Guy, Brian Lucas, Scott Ponder and Chris Sherbert.

Melissa Ponder, whose husband was one of Kohlpepp’s victims at the Superbike Motorsports motorcycle shop in Chesnee, South Carolina, had said for months that she thought Brown should get the reward.

“Kala is the real hero here,” she said during a phone interview in November with the Herald-Journal. “She’s the one that endured the two months of hell and stayed vigilant and alive, and it’s because of that we even get to talk about any of this.”

In a February sit-down with Dr. Phil McGraw, Brown opened up about her ordeal — and her will to survive.

“No matter what he did to me,” she said, “he did not break me.”