The Daughter Who Discovered Her Dad Was a Serial Killer: 'He Just Managed to Fool Everybody'

April Balascio was an adult with three children when she finally sat down to search for answers to a question that had eaten at her for years: Was her father — a charming and violent man, obsessed with crime — capable of something monstrous?

The truth, she eventually learned, was yes.

She connected the dots in part because of her own internet sleuthing, and her dad, Edward Wayne Edwards, was arrested in 2009 after a fateful phone call Balascio made to investigators with what she knew.

His eventual confession showed he had murdered at least five people, including his own son.

On Friday, People Senior Editor Gillian Telling, who wrote the cover story, appeared on People Now to discuss what happened.

According to her, below are some key takeaways.

What Made Balascio Suspicious As a Child?

“Really it was the moving,” Telling said. “Edwards had made his family move every six months to a year, sometimes in the middle of the night without warning — he’d really come in and be like, ‘Come on kids, we’re going.’ So that was the first clue, clearly. And then it was also things about him, he was a chronic liar, he could be very abusive at home, he had a dark side that April knew about.

“All these things sort just made her wonder: Is there something darker there?”

Why Did She Start Investigating When She Did?

“When she was in her 40s, she had these three grown kids of her own, they were teenagers, she started thinking, What if something happened to my kids? And that really is what led her to start sort of Googling places where she lived to see if there were any cold cases out there that hadn’t been solved. She just started getting on the Internet to see, [digging] into his past a little bit.”

April Balascio Eric Ogden

Edward Wayne Edwards in his 20s Courtesy April Balascio

How Did Edwards Stay Under the Radar So Long?

“He was a very charming guy, he was a very good-looking guy, he was funny. People said he would have been a great salesman had he not been a murderer. So he had been questioned once or twice, but he managed to ingratiate himself with the police. … He just managed to fool everybody because he was a likable guy.”

How Did Balascio React to Her Dad’s Crimes?

“It’s really just about guilt — she lives with such guilt, guilt she didn’t turn him in sooner or investigate sooner and also the guilt of turning in her own father.”

She “believes there’s murders out there that he was tied to that haven’t been discovered yet.”

Why Did Edwards Kill?

“[Balascio] says that really he liked to one-up the police, he was very, very smart. It was a cat-and-mouse game with him, and she thinks it was really about trying to fool everybody.”

