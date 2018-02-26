A 60-year-old Wisconsin woman is facing three counts of murder after being accused of killing three infants during the 1980s — including her own son.

A criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE alleges Nancy Moronez admitted to detectives she drowned her 2-week-old son in Franklin, Wisconsin, in March 1980.

The Oshkosh woman also allegedly confessed to suffocating a 6-month-old boy in March 1984 and a 2-month-old girl in February 1985 while babysitting them in Milwaukee, according to the complaint.

For years, Moronez was allegedly able to get away with the killings because they were originally ruled as caused by Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

The complaint alleges that Moronez’s own daughter reached out to Waukesha police three years ago and said she believed her mother had killed her brother, suffocating him in a garbage bag because he wouldn’t stop crying.

All three cases were reopened.

Moronez was arrested last Tuesday. While speaking to detectives, she allegedly said she tried to calm her son down by giving him a bath. She allegedly admitted she held him under the water until he turned purple, and later lied to her daughter about putting the baby in a trash bag.

She allegedly told police she dried the dead baby off, put a diaper on him and dressed him before calling 911, the complaint states.

The criminal complaint further alleges she admitted to using a baby blanket to suffocate the 6-month-old boy she was hired to babysit. She allegedly told police he wouldn’t stop crying.

Moronez allegedly admitted to using the same method to kill the 2-month-old girl. Both children were placed in their cribs afterward, and Moronez told the parents the children just stopped breathing.

Speaking to police, Moronez allegedly admitted that in addition to using the baby blanket, she pinched the girl’s nose and mouth to make sure she’d die.

“I can’t take kids that constantly cry,” Moronez allegedly told police.

Moronez is being held on $100,000 bail.

She has not entered a plea to the charges and it was unclear Monday who her defense attorney is.