Snapped Revisits Scott Peterson's Murder Trial and Conviction: 'There's No Way That Scott Killed Her'

Did Scott Peterson — the man convicted of murdering his pregnant wife, Laci, and their unborn son, Conner, in 2002, before tossing both of their bodies into the San Francisco Bay — get a fair trial?

That’s the question Oxygen’s Snapped will pose when it returns for its 20th season on May 7.

Peterson was convicted of murder in 2004. He was sentenced to die the following March and remains on death row in California. (He appealed in 2012, effectively forestalling his execution for years, though prosecutors have challenged that.)

PEOPLE is debuting an exclusive teaser from the Snapped two-part special, which the network says will “analyze critical evidence” that “was never presented to the jury.”

The season premiere will also “bring forth a different perspective that could lead to a new trial and review Peterson’s twisted web of lies which led to the ultimate demise of his family,” Oxygen says.

Snapped’s premiere, “Snapped Notorious: Scott Peterson,” will include interviews with a former police detective on the case, two jurors from Peterson’s trial and his ex-girlfriend, Amber Frey — whose affair with Peterson was a turning point at his trial.

Investigators previously detailed their work for PEOPLE, soon after Peterson’s sentencing, saying then, “[He] will never confess. That will never happen. He would never admit it.”

The matter of Peterson’s guilt is settled in the eyes of the law — and for many observers — but apparently isn’t settled for some of those who appear in the premiere.

As one person asserts in the exclusive clip, “There’s no way that Scott Killed her, ‘cause he was gone.”

Prosecutors have continually argued the opposite. Responding to Peterson’s appeal in 2015, they reportedly said he was “truly among the worst of the worst.”

Laci’s mother had similar thoughts when she spoke to the Modesto Bee earlier this month: “There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that justice was served. Scott Peterson is guilty.”

Snapped‘s Scott Peterson special will air beginning May 7 (6 p.m. ET) on Oxygen.