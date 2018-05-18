Suspected Texas High School Mass Shooter Identified as 17-Year-Old Boy: Reports

Seventeen-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis has been identified as the suspected gunman in a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas on Friday morning, CNN, the Houston Chronicle and the New York Times report.

Pagourtzis is a junior at Santa Fe who played on the school’s football team as a freshman, according to the Chronicle. Neither local authorities nor the FBI was immediately able to confirm the suspect’s name to PEOPLE.

Friday’s attack killed 10, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the dead included students and school staff.

Ten other people were wounded, including a school police officer, Abbott said.

Gonzalez has said that the suspected shooter is believed to also be a student at the school. A woman who answered a phone linked to Pagourtzis’ family asked for privacy, according to the Associated Press.

“Please don’t call us,” the woman said. “Give us our time right now, thank you.”

The suspected shooter was taken into custody not long after the shooting, according to Gonzalez, who told reporters late Friday morning that a second “possible person of interest,” also a male, had been detained for questioning.

The scene at Santa Fe High School in Texas after a mass shooting there on Friday Kevin M. Cox /The Galveston County Daily News/AP

It was not immediately clear what charges the suspect would face in the shooting, which Gonzalez said was reported just before 8 a.m.

Multiple media outlets report the cite of the shooting as at or around an art classroom. Santa Fe High is located in Galveston County about 35 miles outside Houston.

“I [saw] the shooter before he even got to the art classroom,” one student, 17-year-old Dustin, told local TV station KTRK.

Dustin, whose last name was not given, said the gunman “was wearing a trench coat and big boots.”

The shooter “didn’t have a lot of friends” and was the object of scorn from some students and coaches, Dustin said: “The coaches would bully him and call him names. … I believe one of the kids he shot bullied him also”

“You could smell the gunpowder that came from the gun,” 14-year-old Liberty Wheeler, a junior, told the Houston Chronicle. She said she heard five gunshots: “We were all scared because it was near us.”