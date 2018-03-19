School Bus Driver Accused of Raping Developmentally Disabled Students He Drove

A high school bus driver has been arrested in Salinas, California, where he has been charged with multiple counts of rape against two special needs children who rode on his bus in the last ten years.

A statement from Salinas Police says an investigation into Bill Harvey, 58, began late last month after a woman filed a harassment complaint against the bus driver.

Detectives learned he was a bus driver for the Salinas Union High School District. Harvey was detained in Seaside on March 9.

“The investigation revealed Harvey has been a bus driver for Special Needs children enrolled in the district for several years,” the statement obtained by PEOPLE reads. “Over the course of the last 10 years, Harvey has had an inappropriate relationship with at least two of the children who rode on his bus.”

The statement alleges that “Harvey bought gifts and met with at least one of the victims several times outside of his regular job duties.”

The alleged victims are both physically and developmentally disabled, the release states.

The alleged victims described “being touched inappropriately several times and forced to commit sexual acts against their will,” reads the statement. “The first sexual act occurred 8 years ago, when one victim was 13 years old. The acts have continued to occur as recent as late last year.”

Harvey has been formally charged with rape of a person unable to give consent, rape by force or fear, lewd act upon a child, kidnapping, and stalking.

Harvey posted $730,000 bail for his release on Friday.

PEOPLE’s efforts to reach Harvey at home were unsuccessful Monday.

He has not entered pleas to the charges against him and it was unclear who his lawyer was.

Anyone with information about Harvey is asked to contact 831-758-7226 or leave information anonymously at 831-775-4222 or 800-78-CRIME.