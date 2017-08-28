Body of Missing Pregnant Woman Found Wrapped in Plastic in North Dakota River

Police said a body found in a North Dakota river on Sunday is that of a 22-year-old woman who was eight months pregnant when she went missing earlier this month, police confirmed in a press conference.

Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind‘s body was found wrapped in plastic and hung on a log in the Red River near Harwood just before 6 p.m., Fargo Police Chief David Todd announced in a Sunday night news conference, according to CBS News.

Authorities said kayakers first spotted the remains and called police, CBS reports. Investigators then began searching a nearby farmstead which authorities said may be a crime scene.

Fargo police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

The gruesome discovery comes more than a week after LaFontaine-Greywind vanished on Aug. 19. Days after her disappearance, police found what they believed to be LaFontaine-Greywind’s healthy, 2-day-old newborn baby girl with her neighbors.

William Henry Hoehn, 32, and 38-year-old Brooke Lynn Crews were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping in connection with LaFontaine-Greywind’s case.

Police said then that Crews’s and Hoehn’s apartment is in the same building where LaFontaine-Greywind lives with her parents and 16-year-old brother.

Hoehn and Crews allegedly gave police information that led them to believe the baby is LaFontaine-Greywind’s child but are not answering questions about the young woman’s whereabouts, police said at the time.

Both Hoehn and Crews remained in jail on Monday and it is unclear whether they have entered a plea or retained attorneys.

LaFontaine-Greywind was last seen that Saturday after a woman living in a third-floor apartment knocked on her family’s basement door, asking LaFontaine-Greywind if she would model a dress the woman was sewing, the Forum News Service reported.

The expectant mother agreed, left the apartment without her wallet and never returned.

“I immediately knew something was wrong because [my daughter’s] car is here,” her mother Norberta LaFontaine-Greywind told the Forum News Service.

“She’s eight-months pregnant. Her feet were swollen so she wouldn’t have taken up walking like that. There was pizza here that she hadn’t eaten. She would not just leave that lady’s apartment and go somewhere.”