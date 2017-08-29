Pregnant North Dakota Woman’s Mom Shares Heartbreak After Mysterious Killing: ‘She Loved Everyone’

Nine days after her 22-year-old daughter, Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, vanished from her family’s apartment building in Fargo, North Dakota, Norberta Greywind received a call from police asking that she gather her family for some news.

“Instantly, I had a bad feeling,” Greywind tells PEOPLE of that moment on Sunday night, before she learned her daughter, who was eight months pregnant, was dead.

Greywind, her relatives and authorities and assorted volunteers had been searching for LaFontaine-Greywind since she disappeared on the afternoon of Aug. 19 after being asked by an upstairs neighbor to help her with sewing a dress, her family and police have said.

From the beginning, Greywind says she suspected her daughter had been harmed — a suspicion that tragically proved true.

Fargo police said Monday that LaFontaine-Greywind’s body had been found a day earlier by two kayakers in the Red River in Minnesota, not far from Harwood, North Dakota, outside Fargo. Her remains were “heavily wrapped in plastic and duct tape.”

“We were terrified of what condition her body would be in,” Greywind tells PEOPLE. “We had fears that she wasn’t going to be in one piece.”

But, Greywind says, “I’m just relieved that we have her.”

‘I Knew Something Was Wrong’

Not long after LaFontaine-Greywind disappeared that Saturday, Greywind says she went straight upstairs, to the apartment shared by Brooke Lynn Crews, 38, and 32-year-old William Henry Hoehn, the pair later charged in the case.

“Immediately I ran upstairs and knocked on the door and asked for Savanna,” Greywind recalls. “[Crews] said, ‘She came and left,’ and I said, ‘How did she leave?’ And she said ‘I don’t know.’ ”

“I knew something was wrong,” Greywind says.

On Thursday, Crews and Hoehn were arrested in connection with LaFontaine-Greywind’s disappearance after a newborn believed to be her baby girl was allegedly found with Crews in their apartment.

On Monday, after LaFontaine-Greywind’s body was found, authorities said the suspects would also each face a charge of conspiracy to commit murder. Both Hoehn and Crews are jailed without bond. They have not yet entered pleas to the charges against them. It is unclear at this time whether they have attorneys.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Several key details about LaFontaine-Greywind’s death remain unclear, including what killed her and how she may have given birth.

Police have said they searched Crews’ and Hoehn’s apartment repeatedly in the two days after LaFontaine-Greywind disappeared, but the baby was not allegedly discovered there with Crews until Thursday.

Authorities have also said they were investigating a farmstead near where LaFontaine-Greywind’s body was found, at which searchers found “suspicious items” that indicate it may be a crime scene.

Greywind says her family has been living at the apartment building for a year and, looking back, she remembers that a week before her daughter went missing, Crews had allegedly tried to lure her to her third-floor apartment.

“[Crews] had come down a week prior to this trying to get my daughter to come upstairs,” Greywind says. “I feel like I have a lot of guilt for not seeing this [coming] and not protecting my daughter. I didn’t think that she was in danger, I didn’t think anything like [this] could’ve happen.”

According to court documents previously obtained by PEOPLE, Hoehn allegedly told police he arrived home from work on Aug. 19 to find Crews cleaning up blood in the bathroom.

She was also holding a baby girl and allegedly told him, “This is our baby, this is our family.”

‘She’s All We Have Now’

Greywind, who has only seen photos of the newborn while the child’s identity is being confirmed, says her daughter and her daughter’s longtime boyfriend, Ashton Matheny, had already named their baby Haisley Jo. She was due Sept. 20.

As for what she’ll tell the girl about her mother, Greywind says she will say “that her mom loved her and wanted her [and] we were all excited and her mom was a wonderful person [with a] big heart.”

“She loved everyone, she loved kids, her family — she would have been a wonderful mom,” Greywind says.

• PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: 35 Real Cases That Inspired the Show Law & Order is on sale now.

In September, LaFontaine-Greywind and Matheny were planning on moving in together across the street from her family, Greywind says.

“All I wanted was a life with Savanna and my baby, but they took it from me,” Matheny told the Forum News Service last week, before LaFontaine-Greywind’s body was found. “My world’s gone, man. They took my world from me.”

The newborn’s DNA test results should be announced later this week, police have said. Since they were not married, Matheny has not seen the baby yet.

The possibility that a young expectant mother could vanish in broad daylight from her own apartment building has rattled many, as have the questions that still surround her disappearance.

While LaFontaine-Greywind’s family awaits answers, Greywind says they are leaning on one another for strength, and the newborn gives them hope.

“She’s all we have now,” Greywind says. “Knowing we have her, it gives me peace.”