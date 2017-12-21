Four months after Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind’s killing, her longtime boyfriend and father of her only child remains haunted by her death.

“I have dreams of Savanna almost every night,” Ashton Matheny, 22, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. “My dreams about her have been frequent lately. She’s in my dreams all the time.”

Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind and Ashton Matheny Courtesy Ashton Matheny

Raising their four-month-old daughter, Haisley Jo, while knowing that her mother was killed when she was eight months pregnant with her, “doesn’t seem real,” Ashton says. “I feel like I’m living a nightmare.”

Savanna went missing on Aug. 19 after going upstairs to help a neighbor in her apartment building in Fargo, North Dakota, who told Savanna she wanted her to model a dress she was sewing.

She was never seen alive again. Days later, police found the expectant mother’s days-old baby in the neighbor’s third-floor apartment. The woman, Brooke Lynn Crews, 38, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and giving false information to the police.

Authorities have not specified how or where Savanna died or how the baby was born.

From left: William Henry Hoehn, Brooke Lynn Crews Cass County Sheriff's Office/AP

After admitting to luring Savanna to her apartment, Crews pled guilty to the charges on Dec. 11 and will be sentenced on Jan. 16.

Her live-in boyfriend, William Henry Hoehn, 32, was arrested on Aug. 24 on the same charges. He pleaded not guilty and is awaiting a March trial.

They each face life in prison without parole.

On Aug. 27, Savanna’s remains were found in the Red River near Harwood, about 9 miles north of Fargo, which has devastated the young woman’s family and the boyfriend who planned to propose to her on their seventh year anniversary in March. “We wanted a couple children,” he says. “Maybe three.”

As a new dad who had never changed a diaper before Haisley Jo was born, caring for an infant was “pretty overwhelming” at first, especially when the baby was up a lot at night, Ashton says.

Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind Fargo Police Department/AP

Now, he says, “It’s gotten easier. I have a routine.”

What also helps: “She’s such a happy baby,” he says. “She’s always smiling.”

His parents and Savanna’s parents also help him take care of Haisley Jo, which he says he appreciates a lot.

“He’s a really good dad especially with everything he’s going through,” says his mother, Candy Wretling.“He’s amazing. He was blessed with a strong spirit.”

Even so, going on without the woman he loved is difficult.

“Everyone says you have your daughter to look forward to (raising),” he says. “And I do. But that doesn’t bring back Savanna. Nothing will.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Haisley Jo and Ashton with expenses.