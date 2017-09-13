Pregnant Woman’s Boyfriend Gets Custody of Their Newborn, Who Survived Her Mysterious Slaying

The boyfriend of an eight-months pregnant Fargo, North Dakota, woman found dead last month — after she vanished from her apartment complex — now officially has custody of their daughter, who survived the mysterious slaying, PEOPLE confirms.

Ashton Matheny’s attorney, Krista Andrews, says he has been given full legal and physical custody of newborn Haisley Jo, his child with longtime girlfriend Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind.

LaFontaine-Greywind, 22, disappeared on Aug. 19 and her plastic-wrapped body was found the following weekend in a river outside Fargo.

Andrews says that DNA testing results last week confirmed what authorities have believed all along: The baby girl found in the apartment of the two people suspected in LaFontaine-Greywind’s disappearance was her child. (Authorities have not disclosed how she gave birth; Andrews also declined to comment.)

Haisley Jo was discovered on Aug. 24 in the third-floor apartment of Brooke Lynn Crews and William Henry Hoehn, a few floors up from the LaFontaine-Greywind residence, Fargo police have said.

Crews was allegedly with the baby, and both she and Hoehn were soon arrested and have been charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, conspiracy to commit murder and providing false information to police. They have not entered pleas and efforts to reach their attorneys for comment have been unsuccessful.

More charges could be possible, according to police.

Andrews explains that because the baby was not born to married parents or in a hospital, under state law the third method of paternity is via court order, after DNA testing is done. She described the latest hearing, on Tuesday — which was technically a “shelter review,” as Haisley Jo was still in the custody of county child services — as a formality following the DNA results.

“I’ve been waiting to be a father for a while,” Matheny told the Minneapolis Star Tribune earlier this week, about the confirmation he was Haisley Jo’s dad.

“She’s the only good thing that came out of this. She looks like Savanna.”

‘A Beautiful, Perfect Little Baby’

According to Andrews, Haisley Jo was placed in Matheny’s care last week, before he obtained custody but after she was released from the hospital following her recovery by police in the apartment in August.

Haisley Jo is “doing great,” Andrews says. “She’s just a beautiful, perfect little baby.”

“It’s shocking to me, in light of how it happened, that she’s as perfect as she is,” Andrews says.

Later Wednesday, Andrews’ law office in Fargo will host a baby shower of Matheny and Haisley Jo. She says the office conference room is “completely filled with gifts” from well-wishers — all the sorts of things a newborn baby and her dad need, including clothes, toys, a crib.

In attendance will be coworkers, Matheny, his family and Haisley Jo, Andrews says.

Savanna’s family was invited, she says, noting that they and Matheny have a “very good relationship” and that Haisley Jo spent time with Savanna’s parents last weekend.

“They’re all raising her together,” Andrews says.

And Matheny — still recovering from LaFontaine-Greywind’s slaying, on the cusp of their future plans — is the picture of a doting dad.

He “almost just purrs” when he sees photos of his daughter, Andrews says.

“[I’ve] been very impressed and amazed at how he has been able to remain calm,” she says, “Clearly he’s been distraught and saddened by what’s occurred, but he has been very protective of Haisley Jo. He’s been very conscientious of making sure he is doing everything he needs to do to make sure she receives the perfect care.”