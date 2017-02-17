Mom Makes Emotional Plea for Daughter She Believes Is a Sex Trafficking Victim: ‘I Want You to Fight’

A Utah family is going public with fears that their teenage daughter, who vanished in January, is being “held against her will” as a victim of sex trafficking.

Sarah Dunsey, 17, was reported as a runaway on Jan. 16, police in Logan, Utah, tell PEOPLE. She had traveled to Las Vegas from Logan with friends and was last seen at the MGM Grand hotel on Jan. 15.

The friends she was with in Vegas said they saw her leave with three older men, according to KSL, though police have not been able to confirm that.

Dunsey told some people she was going to Los Angeles from Vegas, according to police, and until late January or early February she was in contact with her family. But it’s been silent since.

“We do believe she is endangered,” Logan police Capt. Tyson Budge tells PEOPLE, adding, “What’s really concerning is we haven’t heard from her.”

The people Dunsey was with in Vegas “kind of had a falling out down there and they just had seen her leave with these guys,” Budge told KSL.

“She was in contact with some of these friends over emails and text messages for a period of several days, and we haven’t heard anything from her in the month of February,” he told the station.

On Tuesday, Dunsey’s parents made an emotional plea for help in tracking her down, saying they think she was abducted and is “a victim of sex trafficking.”

“This is my absolute worst nightmare,” her mom said in a video that has since gone viral.

“We need Sarah home. We have to have her home,” Dunsey’s mom continued. “I cannot wonder where she is and if she is safe. Please help us find her.”

As she teared up, Dunsey’s mom also gave her a message: “I want you to fight, because I need you. All of us need you. The world needs you, so fight, okay. We’re coming to get you.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Dunsey is described as about 5-feet-2-inches tall and 130 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. She reportedly has a rib tattoo of a lotus flower.

Capt. Budge says it’s still unclear whether she is being kept somewhere involuntarily, and he adds that “her family is very convinced that she is” and it’s “not out of the realm of possibility” that she was taken.

Dunsey’s friends and family tried to bring her home by buying her a bus ticket, but she never reappeared to use it, according to KSL. Budge says police do not have concrete evidence Dunsey is a victim of sex trafficking, but as a teenage girl on her own, “We need to find her and check on her.”

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

Dunsey’s family says the last text message she sent before disappearing identified someone she may have been with at the time. “If I die tonight it’s a guy named …” — her family said she wrote, though they declined to reveal that person’s name in the video.

According to one report, they are withholding some information from the public so they do not undercut their search. Budge says he is unable to provide information about the person referenced in Dunsey’s text.

The FBI in L.A. has taken the lead in Dunsey’s case, Budge says. Messages left there and with Dunsey’s family were not immediately returned. Las Vegas police referred PEOPLE to the FBI.

Anyone with information is asked to call 310-310-9701 or submit an anonymous tip online. Information can also be sent to Logan police at 435-716-9300.