A 'Beautiful Soul': Family Mourns Oregon Model Found Dismembered and Decapitated in BMW Trunk

The grieving family of Sara Zghoul — the 28-year-old Oregon mother found decapitated, dismembered and stuffed inside two separate suitcases in the trunk of a BMW last Thursday — has issued a statement in the wake of the aspiring model’s slaying.

“On behalf of the entire Zghoul family, we would like to first and foremost extend our deepest gratitude for the overwhelming show of compassion during this difficult time,” reads the statement.

The family requested privacy, asking “that the public respect our wishes to grieve in peace.”

Sara Zghoul Instagram

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the remains of the print model and actress were recovered on Jan. 25, from a car that parked in a neighborhood in Aloha, Oregon.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Authorities have detained a man they have described as a suspect in the murder. His name, however, has not been officially announced, pending the filing of criminal charges.

Sara Zghoul Instagram

Charges likely won’t be lodged against the suspect until he is released from a local hospital, where he has been receiving treatment for wounds sustained in a failed suicide attempt.

The family’s statement continues: “We would like to thank our family, friends, neighbors, and the entire community as a whole for the generous outpouring of love, support and prayers sent our way. We would also like to thank the detectives who are working diligently around the clock to bring us justice in this matter.”

Zghoul, according to the statement, was a “beautiful soul who will remain in our hearts forever.”

Sara Zghoul Sara Zghoul/Instagram

The statement ends with one simple request: “Please continue to keep us in your prayers.”

Speaking to the Oregonian, friend Sabina Rico commented on Zghoul’s vibrant spirit.

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

“She touched everyone’s life and you could never forget that contagious smile or laugh,” Rico told the paper. “What more could a woman be?”

Friend Gregory McKelvey described Zghoul as funny and sweet.

Sara Zghoul Instagram

“She was known for being a great person and she touched so many people,” he said. “It felt like she knew everyone and losing her is a big loss for the community.”

Anyone who may have information on this case is asked to contact Washington County Sheriff’s Office detectives at (503) 846-2700.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for Zghoul’s son.