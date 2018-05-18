Texas High School Mass Shooting: At Least 10 Dead, Including Students; Suspect in Custody

Ten people, including students, were killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas on Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced at a Friday press conference.

Abbott said 10 people were also injured in the attack.

It was not immediately clear how many of the injured and wounded were students.

The suspect in the shooting has been identified as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, CNN, the Houston Chronicle and the New York Times report. The suspect is currently in the custody of Santa Fe police.

At the press conference, Abbott said Pagourtzis allegedly used a shotgun and a .38 revolver, which were owned legally by his father. It is unclear how the suspect obtained the guns.

According to Abbott, the suspect allegedly told authorities he planned to commit suicide but admitted “he didn’t have the courage [to kill himself].”

According to Abbott, police are investigating two persons of interest in the case.

Officials at the hospital tell PEOPLE that John Barnes, a retired Houston police officer, is in critical condition after being injured.

At an earlier press conference, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting began between 7:30 and 8:00 a.m. Multiple media outlets report the shooting took place at or around an art classroom. Santa Fe High is located in Galveston County about 35 miles outside Houston.

Officials said there have been explosive devices found in the school and the area surrounding the school and urged community members to be on the lookout for suspicious items.

Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle/AP

Student Angelica Martinez, 14, described to CNN how a seemingly normal day turned tragic.

“So, it was just a normal-like class day. We all were doing our work in first period. And then all of a sudden like it’s a fire drill,” student Angelica Martinez said.

“So we followed the fire drill procedures. And then we went outside. Like we were all standing there, but not even five minutes later, we all start hearing gunshots,” she continued.

At that point, everyone began running, she said, even though teachers told them to stay put. “But we’re all just running away,” she said.

Liberty Wheeler, 14, was in class when she heard five shots ring out near the art room, she told the Chronicle.

Her teacher told them to run toward the theater department’s storage room, where they hid for 45 minutes before being escorted outside by the SWAT team.

“You could smell the gunpowder that came from the gun,” Wheeler recalled as she was escorted out of the building. “We were all scared because it was near us.”

President Donald Trump expressed his condolences to the victims, saying, “We grieve for the terrible loss of life and send our support and love to everyone affected by this absolutely horrific attack to the students, families, teachers and personnel at Santa Fe High.”

Santa Fe, Texas, is located in Galveston County, about 35 miles from Houston.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.