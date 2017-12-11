A new public service announcement about preventing school shootings highlights the importance of recognizing and speaking out about warning signs.

The PSA is the work of Sandy Hook Promise — an organization devoted to protecting children from gun violence that was launched after the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

The ad is a fictional newscast from the scene of “tomorrow’s school shooting,” featuring an anchor interviewing students and adults before a 15-year-old killed four children and two adults before committing suicide in the hypothetical scenario.

“He told some of us that his dad kept a gun in his closet, and he always talked about using it on, you know, the people that bullied him,” says a classmate of the gunman. “Tomorrow I’ll probably say that I wish I told someone.”

Another student says in an interview, “After the shooting, we’re going to feel pretty bad about picking on him, but until then we’ll probably just keep doing it because he’s pretty weird.”

A teacher adds that she noticed something was “off” about the gunman all year, while a police officer says they expect to hear after the shooting about social media posts warning about the impending tragedy.

When a mother is asked how she’ll talk to her daughter about the shooting, she responds, “Actually, I won’t get to explain it to her because she won’t make it.”

The PSA ends with a simple message: Text across the screen reads, “You can stop tomorrow’s shootings if you recognize the warning signs today.”

Nicole Hockley, one of the founders of Sandy Hook Promise, tells PEOPLE, “The purpose of the video is to show people that they need to take action now. They need to recognize the signs of violence now and say something before it’s too late, because once the act has taken place, it is too late to make a difference.”