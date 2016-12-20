Sandy Hook Denier Allegedly Threatened Father of Slain 6-Year-Old After Looking at False Hoax Websites

A Tampa woman indicted for allegedly sending death threats to the father of a Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim told authorities she “got angry” and was incited when she saw websites falsely claiming the shooting was a government hoax, prosecutors said in court Monday.

One of the three voicemails Lucy Richards, 57, allegedly left for Lenny Pozner, the father of 6-year-old Noah Pozner, one of 26 innocent people to die in the 2012 school massacre, said, “You gonna die, death is coming to you real soon,” according to a federal indictment obtained by PEOPLE.

Richards, 57, of Brandon, also allegedly said, “Death is coming to you real soon and there’s nothing you can do about it,” according to the indictment.

In an email message Richards allegedly sent to Pozner, she wrote in all caps: “LOOK BEHIND YOU IT IS DEATH,” according to the filed charges.

At Richards’s arraignment Monday in the U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale, she pleaded not guilty to four federal felony counts of interstate transmission of a threat to injure, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Richards allegedly left three threatening voicemails for Pozner and sent him one email in January 2016, according to the filed charges.

Richards was arrested in early December in Brandon, Florida. Pozner now lives in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Using a walker, Richards made her way into court wearing a flowery top and black slippers, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Richards, who had once worked as a waitress, told the judge she has been unemployed since 2004 and receives Social Security disability assistance.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Barry Seltzer will allow Richards to remain free on a $25,000 bond.

But he ordered her to avoid contacting anyone connected to the Newtown shootings and to stay away from any websites about false conspiracy theories.

He also ordered her to seek mental health treatment if her release officer recommends it.

Richards’ lawyer, Assistant Federal Public Defender Michael Spivack, could not immediately be reached for comment.

‘Delusional Grievances’

As a result of the harassment Pozner and victims’ families from Sandy Hook and other mass shootings have said they’ve encountered on a daily basis, he started the HONR Network, which flags false hoax sites and mobilizes people to try to bring charges against anyone who defames or emotionally abuses victims and their families.

“Rather than focusing their delusional grievances and accusations on authorities, the Hoaxers take the path of least resistance, harassing and emotionally abusing the victims’ family members online, on the telephone, and even in person,” the website states.

“This is a cowardly approach to having their grievances heard, and we need to ensure that they find some other method of doing so which doesn’t directly affect victims’ family members, or anyone else involved in the management of the tragedies, such as emergency service workers or those who were in any way involved.

“We intend to hold such abusers personally accountable for their actions, in whatever capacity the law allows,” the website states.