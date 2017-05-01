San Diego Shooter Was ‘Distraught’ Over Breakup and Called Ex-Girlfriend While Firing Shots

Police say a man who killed a woman when he opened fire on a crowd at a pool birthday party in an upscale San Diego neighborhood did so because he was “distraught and depressed” over a recent breakup.

One woman was killed and six more people were injured when Peter Selis, 46, began shooting at the pool at the La Jolla Crossroads complex at around 6 p.m., police said during a Monday news conference. None of the victims’ names have been made public.

“[Selis] entered the pool area and laid on a lounge chair, called his ex-girlfriend and told his ex-girlfriend that he had just shot two people,” San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman said at a Monday news conference. “[He] talked to his girlfriend as he continued to fire [his] weapon.”

Zimmerman added: “It is apparent that Selis wanted his girlfriend to listen in as he carried out his rampage.”

Two of the victims were in critical but stable condition on Monday, Zimmerman said. All are expected to survive. Police said that six of the victims are black and one is Latino.

Zimmerman said that investigators do not believe the crime was racially motivated, and noted that Selis was angry after his girlfriend broke up with him.

At the Monday address to reporters, Zimmerman said Selis fired at responding officers and pointed his weapon at them before being fatally shot by police.

‘It Feels Surreal,’ Says Eyewitness

A man who witnessed the deadly shooting tells PEOPLE that he had just spoken with one of the victims before she was fatally shot by the gunman.

“It feels surreal,” Drew Phillips tells PEOPLE. “I had just given her a hug maybe six minutes before the gunshots started.”

Phillips says he had been at the birthday party for just 20 minutes when shots rang out. He adds that he did not notice Selis at the party until the man began shooting.

This was a truly horrific and disturbing act. We pray for the victims and thank our 1st responders. Our city rejects this senseless violence — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) May 1, 2017

“At first I thought it was fire crackers and then I realized it was gunfire,” the witness tells PEOPLE. “When I looked, I saw a guy actually shooting into the crowd.

“That’s when I jumped the fence. I saw a kid who had been hit and I picked him up and I carried him to safety.”

Phillips says the man that he carried was likely in his early 20s. He adds that the man celebrating his birthday at the party was injured in the shooting, though authorities have not confirmed this.

Another man hurt his arm as he ran away from the scene, police said.