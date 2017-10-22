San Diego Mother Arrested After Allegedly Selling Drugs to Students at Daughter’s High School

A San Diego mother is facing multiple charges after allegedly selling drugs at local high schools — including her daughter’s Catholic school, according to KTLA.

Kimberly Dawn Quach, 48, was arrested in September and subsequently charged with 37 counts, including 10 charges of employing a minor to sell or carry marijuana and 16 counts of furnishing marijuana to a minor over the age of 14, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Quach is also charged with allegedly selling or providing minors with Xanax and suboxone — a controlled substance with a high-risk for addiction which is used to treat pain and treat addiction to narcotic pain relievers.

She has pleaded not guilty and has obtained representation from the public defender’s office according to Union-Tribune. The public defender’s office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Union-Tribune reported that Quach’s alleged crimes took place between Jan 1. and Sept. 28, and that she first came under suspicion after the parents of a teenager found suboxone in their daughter’s room as well as text messages on her phone between her and the suspect.

During a search of Quach’s home, marijuana plants and growing equipment were found, according to the Union-Tribune.

The Union-Tribune reported that Quach used a teenager to sell marijuana to students, according to a search warrant affidavit filed on Oct. 3 by the San Diego Police Department. The outlet also reported that the teen collected money in cash and through online payments, but she claimed she had made less than 10 sales in the 30 days before Quach’s arrest.

PEOPLE’s requests for additional comment were not immediately returned by the San Diego Police Department and the San Diego District Attorney’s Office.

This week, the investigation into Quach reportedly continued as parents in the area received calls from local authorities, according to local outlet NBC 7.

Mary Larkin, a parent at Cathedral Catholic High School — the school Quach’s daughter is reportedly enrolled — said she spoke to authorities, telling NBC 7, “I think they wanted more information in general, if they knew anything to contribute, if our daughter or son was a witness or victim.”

She added that Quach allegedly held parties at her home. Larkin claimed her daughter, a senior at Cathedral Catholic, was once invited to a party at the residence but didn’t attend.

CBS8 reported that a letter was sent by the principal of Cathedral Catholic High School — the school Quach’s daughter is enrolled in— informing parents that the parent of one of their students had been arrested and charged with the sale and possession of illegal drugs and other controlled substances, and that the investigation was ongoing at several high schools in the area.

Cathedral Catholic did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Quach is facing up to 60 years and four months in prison if convicted. Her preliminary hearings are set for later this year.