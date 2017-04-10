2 Adults Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide at California Elementary School Shooting: Police

Two adults were killed in an apparent murder-suicide shooting on Monday morning at a California elementary school, according to police.

Two more people — possibly students — were injured and hospitalized, though their conditions were not immediately available, police said.

The shooting was first reported before 11 a.m. local time at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, California.

A school district spokeswoman said one of the adults involved was a teacher, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“We believe the suspect is down and there’s no further threat,” San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan tweeted.

“We believe this to be a murder suicide,” he tweeted earlier. “Happened in a [classroom].”

The cause of the shooting was not immediately confirmed.

Chief Burguan said that North Park students were being taken to nearby Cajon High School for safety.

The school district said on Facebook that the “current threat” at North Park had been “neutralized,” while it, Cajon and a third school remained on lockdown.

There is a report of a shooting at Northpark Elementary. Large police response, please stay out of the area. More info to follow. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide. We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

There are two wounded, possible students. Taken to local hospitals, condition unknown — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

The San Bernardino County, California, Fire Department said on Twitter that it was on the scene for multiple gunshot victims.

“Triage and victim count taking place,” the department tweeted.

SAN BERNARDINO: #SBCoFD on scene mult GSW victims at North Park School. Triage and victim count taking place. ^eas — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) April 10, 2017

A spokesman for the San Bernardino Police Department tells PEOPLE that “officers are on scene and armed” at the school and said there will soon be a press conference.

• Reporting by GREG HANLON