California Elementary School Shooter Called Estranged Wife ‘an Angel’ on His Alleged Facebook

Cedric Anderson, the suspect who shot and killed his estranged wife, Karen Elaine Smith, along with an 8-year-old student at a California elementary school, described Smith as an “angel” on his apparent Facebook page.

The page that appears to belong to Anderson, 53, also has a photo in March with Smith, also 53, enjoying a date night. Police say the couple had only been married for “a few months” and had been separated for several weeks. Anderson shot and killed himself, police said.

A video posted in February appears to show Anderson saying Smith was “making me really happy.” He also said, “She knows when to ignore me,” as he laughed and smiled. The caption on the post read: “I love being married to Karen Smith-Anderson!”

A post on what appeared to be Smith’s Facebook page invited friends to the couple’s wedding in January, with the caption, “All are welcome to share our day!”

The shooting was first reported at 10:27 a.m. local time at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, California.

Police said the shooting occurred in a multi-grade special education classroom with students from first to fourth grade. There were two adult aides and 15 students present.

“[The shooter] entered the classroom — and without saying anything, and armed with a large caliber revolver, he shot his wife,” San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said at a Monday afternoon news conference.

“He came in and very, very quickly upon entering the classroom started shooting,” Burguan said. “I am told he reloaded.”

What precipitated the shooting was not immediately clear, though police said Anderson had a history of domestic violence and weapons charges.