Texas Man Indicted in Cold Case Murders and Sex Assaults of Two Women, Six Years Apart

A Texas man accused of murdering and sexually assaulting two San Antonio women, in 2005 and 2011, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday.

Jose Flores III, 36, is charged with two counts of capital murder in the deaths of Esmeralda Herrera and Heather Willms. He is also charged with one count of arson of a habitation.

He was first arrested in November as part of a joint investigation by county and state authorities, reportedly after new DNA testing. It was not immediately clear if Flores has retained an attorney or entered a plea to his charges.

Investigators allege that he killed both Herrera and Willms “in the course of sexually assaulting them,” according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office. Capital murder is a felony punishable by death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Willms was found dead in February 2005, authorities say: At about 5 a.m. on Feb. 21, 2005, neighbors told police they heard a woman arguing with a male. Later that day, friends discovered Willms’ body inside her bedroom.

“Mr. Flores was a purported friend of Heather’s, having gone to high school with her and staying in touch afterward,” Leon Valley Police Chief Joseph Salvaggio told the San Antonio Express-News. He was allegedly “one of the last to see her alive.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Six years later, in 2011, Herrera was also found dead inside her burning apartment, where she had been reportedly beaten and strangled. Arson investigators told the Express-News that the blaze was intentionally set.

Flores was arrested at the time but the case was rejected for further investigation, according to the DA’s office. The case was reportedly reopened in 2015.

Herrera’s family reportedly said in 2011 that she did not have any jealous rivals or ex-boyfriends. “I just can’t imagine not growing old with Emmy,” her sister told the Express-News.

Herrera’s family declined to comment to PEOPLE on Flores’ indictment out of deference to the ongoing prosecution; Willms’ family could not immediately be reached.

Following news of Flores’ arrest in November, Willms’ family released a statement thanking law enforcement for their efforts “so no other family has to suffer through their child’s death as we have,” according to KSAT.

• With ADAM CARLSON