Football Player Shoots Through Locked Door to Kill Ex-Girlfriend After She Ended 'Toxic' Relationship

Police say an 18-year-old high school senior in San Antonio, Texas, was shot and killed by her 19-year-old football player ex-boyfriend last week, days after she ended their “toxic” relationship.

Her killer was found in a wooded area nearby, dead from suicide — with a gun still in his hand.

Clarissa Riojas was fatally shot by Louis Nickerson on Wednesday morning after he barged into the apartment Riojas shared with her sister, PEOPLE confirms.

Both Riojas and Nickerson were seniors at Highlands High School in San Antonio. Riojas was reportedly a member of the dance team.

“What happened is tragic, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of these students,” a school district spokeswoman said in a statement, in part, according to local TV station KSAT. “A crisis team of counselors was sent to the school to support students who are trying to cope with the news of these deaths. Staff and faculty are being watchful for anyone at the school who may need assistance.”

At a Wednesday news conference, authorities said that Nickerson shot through the lock on the front door in order to enter the residence about 8 o’clock that morning. He then shot Riojas an unknown number of times.

Nickerson immediately fled the scene as Riojas’ sister called, summoning police, Chief William McManus told reporters. He shot himself in the woods adjacent to Riojas’ apartment complex.

Authorities aid Wednesday that Riojas and Nickerson began dating more than a year ago and that she broke up with him the week before the murder-suicide. McManus said that she had also stopped taking Nickerson’s calls.

He called the slaying “very, very serious and tragic.”

“I’m the father of an 18-year-old myself, and I know the whole dating routine,” he said. “I guess the lesson learned the hard way is if you’re a parent with a daughter who’s dating, make sure you pay attention to the status of that relationship once it’s over.”

A friend of Riojas’ told the San Antonio Express-News that her circle had advised her to end things with Nickerson.

“I told her all the time, ‘You’re just barely about to graduate high school. You don’t need to be worried about this. You can always find someone else,’ ” said Adrean Coy.

Angela Zetina, who said she was friends with Nickerson, told the Express-News that the couple’s tumultuous relationships was no secret:

“It was just so toxic.”