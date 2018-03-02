Stoneman Douglas Shooting Survivor Won't Return to School — But She Plans to Graduate Anyway

As students return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and attempt to return to a normal schedule, there’s one student who believes it may not be possible — at least for the rest of the school year.

Samantha Fuentes, a high school senior, was shot in the leg and struck with shrapnel during the Feb. 14 massacre that left 17 people dead after a former student who’d been expelled stormed the school. As she continues to heal — and now walks with a cane — she has decided to withdraw from school.

“I want to be a part of Stoneman Douglas and I want to live out the rest of my high school career normally,” Fuentes told CNN on Wednesday. “But there’s no such thing as normal anymore.”

Students are attending school with modified hours, but will return to their full daily schedule on March 7, according to a press release issued from the Broward County School District.

Fuentes, who has shrapnel permanently lodged in her face and behind her eye, said she had mixed emotions about withdrawing from her school. She told CNN she will complete her academic requirements online.

“Everyone is going to take the time to regroup and console one another and appreciate each other’s existence because we lost such precious lives,” she told CNN. “Instead of sitting around moping, I’d rather make a difference and advocate for my cause.”

Fuentes has made multiple television appearances is advocating for tougher school security and gun violence prevent laws.

In particular, she said she wants “simple mechanisms we’ve had for ages, like bulletproof windows and metal detectors, and live-footage security cameras.”

In addition, she wants a ban on assault-style weapons, stronger background checks for gun buyers, and raising the minimum age for buyers to 21.

“As I’m recovering and taking my online courses, that’s when I’d like to take the chance to travel, and speak to large audiences, spread my message, speak to lawmakers, attend rallies, be everywhere I need to be so that people can hear me clearly,” she told to CNN.