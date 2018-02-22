Calif. Woman Who Plotted Husband's Murder With Her Firefighter Lover Gets 25 Years to Life

More than three years after her firefighter lover fatally shot her husband, a California woman was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for plotting the murder, PEOPLE confirms.

Sabrina Limon‘s sentence was handed down Wednesday after Kern County Superior Court Judge John Brownlee denied the 38-year-old convicted killer’s request for a new trial.

Limon was found guilty in October of first-degree murder and accessory to murder in the death of her 38-year-old husband, railroad worker Robert Limon, who was found shot twice inside the Burlington Northern Santa Fe train yard in Tehachapi on August 17, 2014.

Limon’s attorney had argued that her client deserved a new trial because her former lawyer didn’t properly prepare her before she took the witness stand, the Bakersfield Californian reports.

Robert Limon’s sister Lydia Marrero told the court prior to sentencing that, “No amount of time Sabrina spends in prison will ever bring my brother back,” according to the paper.

The last three years was “a journey filled with heartache and pain most people cannot comprehend,” Robert Limon’s other sister, Chris Wilson, told the judge. “Though we are all glad to see this come to an end, we do not rejoice and celebrate. We move forward and have faith that the judicial system has prevailed.”

Sabrina Limon’s lover, Jonathan Hearn, admitted he pulled the trigger and testified against his former lover, whom he met in 2012. As part of his plea deal, Hearn was sentenced to 25 years and four months.

“It was inevitable that Rob needed to die for Sabrina and I to move forward with our relationship,” the former firefighter from Redlands testified, according to station KCAL.

Hearn said the couple had plans to marry so he could become the stepfather of Limon’s kids. He and Limon, he said, wanted the children to be raised by “godly parents,” according to the Bakersfield Californian.

Limon admitted to having an affair with Hearn but denied having anything to do with hatching a plot to kill her husband.

Prosecutors said Limon stood to gain from a $300,000 in life insurance after her husband’s death, among other benefits.

Prosecutors argued that Limon provided Hearn with information about her husband’s workplace and his work schedule on the day he was shot and then went there in disguise, wearing a mask, and shot him twice. Robert Limon died at the scene.

During the trial, Hearn testified that months before the fatal shooting, he and Limon had allegedly conspired to place arsenic that he’d ordered online into a banana pudding that she packed into her husband’s lunch. But the two feared getting caught, and Limon later called her husband and told him to throw out the pudding before he ate it, telling him the bananas were bad.

However, Limon was not found guilty of the poisoning charge.

After his death, Limon paid tribute to her husband on Facebook, writing on Sept. 9, 2014: “Robert showed his love, compassion, hardworking skills, and genuine kindness to everyone he met.”

She added: “I will never let Rob’s love die or fade out. I will carry it with me wherever I go, and remind our children of it daily as they grow.”