S.C. Woman Whose Boyfriend Died Under 'Suspicious' Circumstances Accused of Possessing Ricin

A South Carolina woman is accused of possessing the potentially lethal poison ricin, which federal authorities say they recovered a month after her boyfriend’s unexplained death from a storage unit registered in her name.

Debra Siers-Hill, 62, is being held without bond on two charges for allegedly possessing a toxin as well as a firearm with an obliterated serial number, according to the Virginian-Pilot.

She has pleaded not guilty on both counts. A jury trial has been scheduled for Oct. 30, reports the Virginian-Pilot.

“This is an extremely troubling portrait,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Bosse said in court on Tuesday, according to reports.

Bosse noted there was “no legitimate reason” for a private citizen to possess ricin, saying “anyone who is manufacturing ricin is a danger to the community as a whole.”

Siers-Hill has not been charged with murder, but the toxin was allegedly found in a storage unit she was renting during an investigation into the 2016 death of her boyfriend, Frederick Brooks, the Charlotte Observer reports.

Investigators found the ricin in a container that was double wrapped with plastic bags. They also recovered latex gloves, syringes, and other chemicals in the storage unit, both papers report.

Brooks, 67, died under suspicious circumstances, and an official cause of death has never been released, according to the Observer.

Brooks’ relatives have filed several lawsuits against Siers-Hill since his death, according to WTKR. His children claim she poisoned him in order to gain control of his estate.

PEOPLE was unable to determine the status of those civil suits.

Brooks’ death is not mentioned in the indictment against Siers-Hill.

Ricin is a highly toxic and naturally occurring lectin produced in the seeds of the castor oil plant.

One of the lawsuits asserts Brooks quit his job at the National Institute of Aerospace in 2015 after experiencing “suspicious” stomach issues, WTKR reports.

The suit alleges that when a co-worker asked Brooks if his girlfriend was poisoning him, he told him Siers-Hill’s first husband died from a “suspicious toxic substance.”

Siers-Hill’s husband, Thomas Ivan Hill, died in 1993 in South Carolina, but his death was ruled a suicide; he had consumed antifreeze, WTKR reports.