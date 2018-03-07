Driver in Crash That Injured Tony Winner Ruthie Ann Miles and Killed 2 Children Is Stripped of License

The driver in a crash that police say killed two children and injured Broadway star Ruthie Ann Miles and others earlier this week had her license suspended after the collision, a New York City Police Department source confirms to PEOPLE.

The crash occurred about 12:40 p.m. on Monday, in Brooklyn, after the driver allegedly ran a red light, a police source previously told PEOPLE.

Miles, who won a Tony Award for best featured actress in a musical for her role in the 2015 revival of The King and I, has been identified by friends on a GoFundMe page as one of three non-fatal victims of the crash.

According to the page, Miles is pregnant.

Her daughter, 4-year-old Abigail Blumenstein, was killed in the crash, along with 1-year-old Joshua Lew. In addition to Miles, two other adults were injured.

PEOPLE has confirmed the driver’s name with NYPD sources but is not printing it until the police officially release it. The driver has not been charged in the case.

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office confirms to PEOPLE that the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

According to police sources, the driver has allegedly told investigators she experienced a seizure at the time of the crash. Detectives are attempting to confirm this claim with medical officials, a source says.

If they are able to confirm she experienced a medical episode, the driver could be charged with involuntary manslaughter or reckless driving, says one NYPD source.

The crash happened in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Park Slope.

Miles, 34, is in stable condition, as is her unborn child.

New York police Lt. John Grimpel previously confirmed to PEOPLE in an email that the crash occurred when a 44-year-old female allegedly “failed to maintain control of the vehicle and struck the pedestrians.”

NYPD sources told PEOPLE that after allegedly running the red light, the driver continued down the street until crashing into some parked cars. The 1-year-old’s stroller was dragged halfway down the street with the 1-year-old in it, according to sources.

The driver has a history of traffic stops, an NYPD source said: She was ticketed for allegedly driving through red lights four times within the last two years and, during that same time period, was also cited four times for allegedly speeding through a school zone.

The disposition of those citations and tickets was not immediately clear on Tuesday.

The driver was brought to NYU Langone Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Attempts to reach her for comment have been unsuccessful.

GoFundMe pages have been set up in memory of both Abigail Blumenstein and Joshua Lew.