Route 91 Harvest Organizers Pledge to Never ‘Let Hate Win Over Love’ After 59 People Killed During Las Vegas Event

Organizers of the Route 91 Harvest festival have made an emotional statement after 59 people were killed and more than 500 other attendees injured when a lone gunman opened fire on the crowd during the concert Sunday night.

Live Nation Entertainment released a statement late Monday expressing the company’s sympathies to those killed and injured in the attack and also its thanks to those who heroically tried to save those in need.

“On behalf of the entire Route 91 Harvest Family, we are completely devastated by the event that occurred Sunday night,” the statement, released almost exactly 24 hours after the first round of shots rang out, said.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the injured and the deceased and their loved ones, senseless violence has claimed the souls of our fans and we have little in the way of answers. Our eternal gratitude goes out to the LVPD, Emergency services, security guards, and fans for their selfless acts of bravery while trying to help those in need.”

The company finished the statement with made a pledge to not let the evil actions of one man win.

“While we will try and move forward, we will never forget this day,’ Live Nation declared.

“We will NOT let hate win over LOVE. We will NOT be defeated by senseless violence. We WILL persevere, and honor the souls that were lost. Because it matters.”

The emotional statement came as country singer Jason Aldean, who was on stage as gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire, broke his silence.

“Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions,” the country star, 40, wrote on Instagram. “Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I truly don’t understand why a person would want to take the life of another.”

“Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place I am afraid to raise my children in,” said Aldean, who is expecting a baby boy with wife Brittany.

“At the end of the day we aren’t Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women,” he continued. “We are all humans and we are all Americans and its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE!”

“That is the only way we will ever get this country to be better than it has ever been, but we have a long way to go and we have to start now,” he concluded. “My heart aches for the victims and their families of this senseless act. I am so sorry for the hurt and pain everyone is feeling right now and there are no words I can say to take that pain away. Just know u all are in my heart and my prayers as we all go through this together. Time to come together and stop the hate! #stopthehate #prayforlasvegas.”

How to Help and Learn About Loved Ones

Many people remain unaccounted for and friends and family are asked to report missing people believed to be connected to the shooting using the hotline 1-800-536-9488.

Anyone with photo or video evidence of the shooting is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The city of Las Vegas has established a Family Reunification Center to help connect relatives with the more than 500 people who were injured.

In addition, city officials urged those locally who wish to donate blood to visit one of two donation centers operated by United Blood Services, either at 6930 W. Charleston in Las Vegas or at 601 Whitney Ranch Drive in Henderson, Nevada.

A victims’ fund has been started on GoFundMe by Steve Sisolak the Clark County, Nevada, commission chair. Other groups providing relief include the local chapter of the American Red Cross and the National Compassion Fund.