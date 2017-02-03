Ron Goldman’s Family Speaks Out About O.J. Simpson Being Up for Parole: ‘Rot in Hell’

It has been nearly 20 years since O.J. Simpson was found civilly responsible for the death’s of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman despite being acquitted of killing them.

Now, Simpson sits in prison on an unrelated conviction and will be eligible for parole in October — but the Goldman family says they don’t want to see the man freed.

“He did a horrible, heinous crime and I have no feeling except rot in hell,” Goldman’s sister Kim Goldman told ABC News in an exclusive interview aired Friday on Good Morning America.

Simpson’s 1995 murder prosecution, subsequent acquittal and civil trial continue to captivate the nation — especially after the former football star found himself in legal trouble years later.

Simpson is serving a 9 to 33-year sentence for a gunpoint robbery at the Palace Station hotel in Las Vegas.

Goldman’s father, Fred, said the thought of Simpson being freed fills him with “disgust.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Kim told ABC that she thinks about her brother “all the time,” noting that she sees the man in her teen son.

“It sort of lingers,” she said of her grief. “I have a 13-year-old son that has similar mannerisms. Sometimes he’ll do something, I’m like, ‘God, my brother, used to do that.’ Or he had a freckle pattern that reminds me of, of my brother.”

Fred added that he thinks about his son “every day” — particularly of the things he never got to do in life.

“All the things that didn’t happen,” he said. “All of Ron’s dreams that didn’t come to fruition. Ron’s getting married, having kids.”

Fred said that although Simpson was found civilly responsible for the deaths — and ordered to pay $33.5 million to surviving family members — the victory “left us very empty.”

Sneak Peek at First Episode of Investigation Discovery’s Series on the O.J. Simpson Murder Trial

He and Kim added that the several recent television productions covering the notorious case only reopen old wounds.

“There’s no escaping it,” Kim told ABC. “There’s been a lot of shows and a lot of programs and movies … I don’t want to keep debating evidence. I don’t want to keep rehashing testimony. I don’t want to keep justifying and defending.”