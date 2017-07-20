Ron Goldman’s Family: We Will Likely ‘Never Get’ Justice as O.J. Simpson Seeks Parole

On the day that could see O.J. Simpson granted parole from prison, the family of Ronald Goldman says they will likely never see justice in the decades-old death of their loved one.

“Ron never gets to spend his life doing what he wanted to do,” Goldman’s father, Fred, said during a Thursday appearance on Good Morning America. “We’ll never get to share his life, and the killer will walk free and do whatever he wants.”

Fred said his family will “probably … never get the justice” in Ron’s death.

Simpson, 70, was notoriously acquitted of the 1994 double-slaying of Ron and Ron’s friend Nicole Brown Simpson, who was Simpson’s ex-wife. He was later found civilly liable for their deaths in a lawsuit brought by the victims’ families.

Thirteen years to the day after his acquittal in the ’94 killings, the embattled former NFL star was convicted in 2008 for his role in an armed robbery and kidnapping of two sports-memorabilia dealers in Las Vegas.

Simpson’s sentence of nine-to-33 years in prison is now up for review by the Nevada prison parole board, and Simpson could be freed as early as October.

On the eve of the fateful hearing, Fred and Ron’s sister, Kim Goldman, expressed “frustration” at the possible outcome in a statement prepared by the family’s spokesman:

“While they respect the legal process, they are feeling both frustration and anticipation over how this will change their lives again should Simpson be released.”

A former guard at Nevada’s Lovelock Correctional Center, where Simpson is being held, described the man as a model inmate.

“He definitely wasn’t a problem child like some of the other ones are,” Craig Arnett told ABC News on Wednesday.

“He’s still an inmate, but he definitely wasn’t a problem child like some of the other ones were,” Arnett said. “I think he has a strong chance of getting out. I think he hasn’t really been a problem in prison.”

However, during a Good Morning America appearance earlier this year, Kim Goldman made her stance clear.

“He did a horrible, heinous crime and I have no feeling [for him] except rot in hell,” she said of Simpson.