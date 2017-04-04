L.A. Judge Denies Director Roman Polanski’s Bid to End Decades-Old Rape Case

A Los Angeles Superior Court Judge this week rejected Roman Polanski‘s latest bid to end his decades-old statutory rape case, denying the filmmaker’s request to be sentenced in absentia — or in his absence while he remains abroad.

“Polanski is not entitled to avail himself of this court’s power to hear his demands while he openly stands in contempt of a legal order from this very court,” Judge Scott M. Gordon wrote on Monday, referring to Polanski’s flight from American prosecutors nearly 40 years ago.

Polanski, now 83, was charged in L.A. in March 1977 with six felony counts after he was accused of drugging and having sex with a 13-year-old girl during a photo shoot at actor Jack Nicholson’s house.

The charges included committing a lewd and lascivious act on a child under the age of 14, rape by use of drugs and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

Polanski subsequently reached a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor. As a condition of the deal, he was ordered to serve 90 days in prison and undergo a diagnostic evaluation.

He was released after 42 days and placed on probation. However, on the eve of his sentencing in 1978, Polanski fled the U.S. believing he would be sent back to prison.

Since then, the Rosemary’s Baby director has tried numerous times to have his case resolved, alleging judicial and prosecutorial misconduct.

He has claimed the original presiding judge promised him he would not have to serve more time if he went to state prison and submitted to the diagnostic evaluation.

More recently, his attorneys have argued that his U.S. prison time as well as the 300 days he later spent in jail in Switzerland, awaiting extradition to America after fleeing, should constitute time served.

Judge Gordon’s order referred to Polanski’s motion as “deficient in several respects” and reiterated the state’s desire for him to appear in court himself.

(Polanski has lived in Europe since leaving the U.S., though he was detained for several months by Swiss authorities, starting in 2009. They later rejected the American extradition request.)

The judge also pointed out that Polanski’s latest motions are the same as his previous ones and based on the same legal arguments previously rejected by other judges. “Moreover,” Gordon wrote, “counsel for defendant has not presented sufficient credible, admissible evidence or legal arguments to warrant the relief requested.”

Polanski’s attorney, Harland Braun, tells PEOPLE that Gordon’s ruling is “a total abdication of his responsibility to the judiciary.”

“It is nuts we are still paying taxpayer money on this case. … [Polanski] has always accepted the moral and legal consequences of his conduct,” Braun says. His only goal is to “correct decades of judicial misconduct,” he says.

Polanski “can only travel to Switzerland, France and Poland without a threat,” according to Braun. He says this prevents Polanski from visiting the grave of his former wife Sharon Tate, who was murdered by followers of Charles Manson.

Braun adds, “Judges and prosecutors come and go, but great directors don’t come and go. History will remember this judge as the judge who bungled the Roman Polanski case.”

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the ruling.

A hearing on a related matter in the case has been scheduled for April 26.