Roman Polanski’s New Sexual Abuse Accuser Speaks Out as His Attorney Dismisses ‘Ridiculous’ Announcement

On Tuesday, at a news conference in Los Angeles, director Roman Polanski was again accused of sexual abusing an underage girl.

The latest accuser, who asked only to be identified as “Robin M.,” alleged that Polanski, 83, “sexually victimized” her in 1973, when she was 16 years old. She said she did not tell the police or her father about the alleged incident at the time, but she did tell a friend the next day.

“I’m not over it,” Robin told reporters.

She did not take questions or provide many details about her claim, including how she came in contact with Polanski.

Accompanied by her attorney, Gloria Allred, Robin said she is speaking out now after she heard that the woman with whom Polanski admitted having underage sex in the ’70s —Samantha Geimer — recently urged the court to sentence him in absentia to time served in order to resolve his decades-old statutory rape case.

“This infuriated me,” Robin said. “I am speaking out now so that Samantha and the world will know that she is not the only minor Roman Polanski had victimized.”

Allred, who declined to say whether or not Robin will bring a civil complaint, said her client has told law enforcement about her allegations.

“We’re going to explore what we are going to do next,” Allred said.

Polanski was charged in L.A. in March 1977 with six felony counts, including rape by use of drugs, after he was accused of drugging and having sex with Geimer when she was 13, during a photo shoot at actor Jack Nicholson’s house.

In a plea deal, Polanski (who had said their sex was consensual) admitted to one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and was sentenced to 90 days in prison and a diagnostic evaluation.

He served 42 days behind bars and, on the eve of his formal sentencing in 1978, he fled the U.S. believing he would be sent back to prison. He has since tried numerous times to have his case resolved, alleging judicial and prosecutorial misconduct. He recently sought to be sentenced without having to appear himself in American court.

Polanski’s attorney Harland Braun tells PEOPLE he spoke to the Rosemary’s Baby director before Tuesday’s news conference and that Polanski “doesn’t know what they are talking about.”

Instead, Braun cast the newly announced allegation as an improper way to influence the judge in Polaski’s case.

“It’s upsetting,” he says.

Allred said Robin came forward now because “she would like the public to know that she thinks that any allegation that an adult has sexually victimized a minor under the age of 18 needs to be taken seriously.”

Allred noted that the statute of limitations has long expired on Robin’s claims, but she said her client would be willing to testify about what she says happened in court: “She just wants justice to be done.”

Calling the news conference “ridiculous,” Braun tells PEOPLE, “We have a case where the victim has come in from Hawaii and begged for this to be over. [Robin] is saying, ‘You should disregard Mrs. Geimer.’ There’s something very wrong about this.”

Another Polanski accuser, also represented by Allred, came forward in 2010. Charlotte Lewis of London, who appeared in Polanski’s 1986 film Pirates, claimed the director forced himself on her at a Paris apartment in 1982, when she was 16.

Polanski was not charged in connection with her allegation.

Geimer has said for years that she has forgiven Polanski and would like to leave the saga behind her.

In 1997, she told PEOPLE, “I don’t carry feelings of anger towards Polanski. I even have some sympathy for him, what with his mother dying in a concentration camp and then his wife Sharon Tate being murdered by Charles Manson’s people and spending the last 20 years as a fugitive. Life was hard for him, just like it was for me. He did something really gross to me, but it was the media that ruined my life.”