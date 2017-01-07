Robert Durst ‘Kills Witnesses,’ Says L.A. Prosecutor

Real estate scion and alleged murderer Robert Durst “kills witnesses,” a Los Angeles prosecutor said Friday.

“When pushed into a corner, he murders people,” deputy district attorney John Lewin told a Los Angeles Superior Court judge.

Durst, 73, is charged in the December 2000 shooting death of his close friend Susan Berman. Prosecutors believe Durst killed her because she knew too much about the 1982 disappearance of Durst’s first wife, Kathleen, whose body has never been found. He has pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder.

At the hearing, Lewin asked Judge Mark Windham to allow the early testimony of two witnesses ahead of trial and to keep the identity of one of them under wraps until 10 court days prior to the hearing because of Durst’s alleged “history of attempting to violently target witnesses.”

Lewin previously said Durst’s immense wealth could be used to “intimidate, buy off, or have witnesses killed.”

Durst’s attorneys argued that the eccentric millionaire, who has been wheeled into court by a bailiff at each hearing, is too frail to harm anyone.

Windham ruled that prosecutors could interview the witnesses on February 14, finding that one of them could be in danger.

Durst’s defense team had argued to postpone the testimony until a later date because they didn’t have enough time to prepare to cross-examine the witnesses.

“We’re in a very complicated case with experienced lawyers who are not going to sit by and say it’s OK to steamroll Mr. Durst,” said Durst attorney David Chesnoff.

Durst, who has said he is in declining health since a bout with esophageal cancer in 2007, was arrested in New Orleans the day before the finale of the HBO docuseries, The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst, which chronicled his life and alleged crimes.

“Defendant is a menace to society,” Lewin wrote in court papers earlier this week. “He has demonstrated a willingness to use deadly force to escape justice — killing two people and arming himself with deadly weapons to kill anyone who stood in his way of escape.”

Prosecutors allege that Berman told Durst that she planned to speak with Los Angeles and New York detectives after they contacted her about the reinvestigation into Kathleen’s disappearance.

“Shortly thereafter, Susan was executed in her home, shot one time in the back of the head,” according to documents.

In the court filings, Lewin also argued that Durst was not only responsible for the deaths of Berman and Kathleen but the killing of Morris Black, his elderly Galveston, Texas neighbor. In 2001, Durst admitted he killed Black, but he claimed self-defense. He was later acquitted for the decapitation killing.

After Berman’s murder, prosecutors allege, that Durst hid in Galveston and kept his identity a secret but eventually told Black who he was.

“The People will demonstrate that this Galveston killing was committed because the victim knew Defendant’s true identity, and Defendant feared being discovered by authorities who were re-investigating his wife’s disappearance,” according to the court documents.