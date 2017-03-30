Woman Charged with Fatally Beating 3-Year-Old Goddaughter While Mother Gave Birth Pleads No Contest

A Richmond, Virginia, woman faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading no contest on Tuesday in the beating murder of her 3-year-old goddaughter, PEOPLE confirms.

Danielle Turner, 25, was asked to care for Latrice Walden in February 2016 while her mother gave birth to her second child, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE.

Latrice was later found dead of blunt-force trauma to the head. Prosecutors allege the child had more than 100 bruises and cuts across her body, and the back of her skull showed signs of trauma.

Police initially charged Turner with child neglect but later upgraded that charge to murder, and she pleaded this week to second-degree murder.

Medical examiners believe the girl was fatally pummeled over the course of one weekend. Turner initially told investigators that Latrice slipped and fell in the bathtub, hitting her head on the faucet on her way down.

Documents indicate Turner called 911 about the little girl’s injuries more than six hours after the alleged fall.

Police allege she later admitted striking the child several times in the head while her mom was recovering from childbirth.

Turner and Latrice’s mother had been friends for more than 10 years, court records show.

Turner will be sentenced on June 23 and faces between five and 40 years in prison.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Latrice’s mother or Turner’s relatives for comment, and Turner’s lawyer did not return calls inquiring about a potential appeal.

A motive for the beatings has never been disclosed.