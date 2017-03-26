Brawl Breaks Out at Double Homicide Court Hearing Involving RHONJ Star Kim DePaola's Car

A New Jersey courtroom erupted as the men accused in the shooting deaths of two men found in a burned out Audi owned by Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Kim DePaola made their first court appearance on Friday, multiple outlets report.

NJ.com reported that suspects Clarence Williams, 26, and Gerry Thomas, 28, were denied bail in the alleged murders of Aaron Anderson, 27, and Antonio Vega Jr., 25. As Thomas was being led out of the courtroom, a fight broke out between Anderson’s mother, Michele Ryerson, and the suspect’s female relative.

The bickering escalated into both parties yelling obscenities, then someone threw a cell phone at Thomas’ relative as she attempted to leave the courtroom, according to the New York Daily News. Another woman was seen preparing to hurl her shoe on a recording of the altercation.

Officers were able to separate the feuding parties after several minutes, the outlet reports.

Ahead of the detention hearing, Passaic County Superior Court Judge Ernest Caposela cautioned the families to keep their emotions at bay, according to Page Six.

“I understand you have very strong feelings and may want to blurt something out,” he said.

During the brawl, Thomas’ attorney Gregory Aprile requested the names of those involved so that he may ask that they be excluded from future hearings, Page Six reports.

Charges are pending for one person involved in the altercation, according to the outlet.

A statement from the Paterson Police Department sates that the suspects, both Paterson residents, both face charges for murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery, arson and possession of a firearm following their arrests last Monday.

While the 2015 Audi is registered to DePaola, the vehicle was mostly used by her son, Chris Camiscioli, 27, who was out of town after a friend had dropped him off at the airport in the car, the statement says.

DePoala addressed fans about the news on Sunday, assuring everyone that she and her son were safe.

“I am humbled by the outpour of love and support during this very difficult time,” DePoala wrote in a Notes screenshot on Instagram. “My son and I are both safe. Our deepest condolences of out to the victims’ families of this truly horrific tragedy.”